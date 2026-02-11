Close
Kelly Rowland Sets The Gram ABLAZE With Topless Birthday Slay

Forty-FINE! Her Forever Fineness Kelly Rowland Sets The Gram ABLAZE With Topless Birthday Slays, Extends Stunner Streak

Gorgeous gallery of Kelly Rowland's most swoon-worthy slays on Instagram

Published on February 11, 2026
Forty-FINE!

RELATIONSHIP GOALS Atlanta Screening
Source: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Amazon

Her Forever Fineness, Kelly Rowland, woke up FINE (AGAIN) on her 45th birthday that she celebrated with a topless birthday photoshoot as one of the flyest (and FINEST) stars in entertainment today.

Glowing with radiance, Rowland stunned in a series of gorgeous photos showcasing her signature smile, effortless sex appeal, and gorgeous genes that immediately sent her fans into a frenzy.

Whew! We see you, Kelendria!

This latest birthday slay comes after the multihyphenate media maven celebrated her buzzy new Rom-Com Relationship Goals hitting #1 on Prime Video.

In Relationship Goals, sharp TV producer Leah Caldwell (Kelly Rowland) is set to make history as the first woman to run New York’s top morning show but there’s just one problem: her ex Jarrett Roy (Cliff “Method Man” Smith) swoops in to compete for the same position.

Relationship Goals asset
Source: Prime Video

Lovers-turned-rivals, Leah and Jarrett (who claims he’s a changed man after reading New York Times bestseller, Relationship Goals,) bump heads while working together on a Valentine’s Day segment.

Relationship Goals
Source: Relationship Goals

At this point, it’s pretty easy to guess what happens next in a film that had one job and did just that: bring Kelly and Method Man together for swoony scenes in a Rom-Com.

How are you celebrating Kelly Rowland today? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of Kelly’s most swoon-worthy IG slays on the flip.

