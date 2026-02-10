Close
Social Media Swoons Over Buzzy Rom-Com 'Relationship Goals'

‘Relationship Goals’: Swoony Stunner Kelly Rowland & Her On-Screen Method Mannn Spark Heart Eye Hysteria Over Buzzy Rom-Com Ahead Of Valentine’s Day

Compilation of the best (and funniest) reactions to adorable new Rom-Com 'Relationship Goals'

Published on February 10, 2026
Real lovers, hopeless romantics, Rom-Com fans (and everyone else who wanted to see a heart-eyed Kelly Rowland and Method Man in a Rom-Com) are buzzing over Relationship Goals which skyrocketed to #1 on Prime Video while setting the tone for Valentine’s Day weekend.

In Relationship Goals, sharp TV producer Leah Caldwell (Kelly Rowland) is set to make history as the first woman to run New York’s top morning show but there’s just one problem: her ex Jarrett Roy (Clifford “Method Man” Smith) swoops in to compete for the same position.

Relationship Goals asset
Source: Prime Video

Lovers-turned-rivals, Leah and Jarrett (who claims he’s a changed man after reading New York Times bestseller ‘Relationship Goals’) bump heads while working together on a Valentine’s Day segment.

Meanwhile, her tight-knit circle of homegirls dive into the same book which helps them all rediscover their own personal relationship goals.

Relationship Goals
Source: Relationship Goals

Well, except Leah who’s laser-focused on breaking through the glass ceiling and not finding love even as her undeniable chemistry with her ex threatens to reignite old flames.

Check out the trailer below:

When asked by our very own Managing Editor Dani Canada about fostering their entertaining on-screen dynamic, Smith had this to say.

“Behind the scenes, that’s my dawg right there,” he told BOSSIP. “Period.”

Kelly went on to praise Method Man as a scene partner, recalling a pivotal chemistry read that sold her on the collaboration.

“I thought, ‘Method Man is gone. I just saw Jarrett,’” she said. “He was vulnerable. He showed up knowing all the lines, feeding me the energy I needed, even when it wasn’t his shot. I don’t take that lightly. He was really generous with the space.”

Directed by Linda Mendoza, Relationship Goals also stars Robin Thede, Annie Gonzalez, Dennis Haysbert, and Matt Walsh with an unexpected music cameo by Ciara.

Were you seated for Relationship Goals? What other two hitmakers would you want to see in a Rom-Com? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over Relationship Goals on the flip.

