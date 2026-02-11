Close
Cardi B Announces Grow-Good Beauty Haircare Line

Inches Incoming! Cardi B Announces Grow-Good Beauty Haircare After Freely Flaunting Her Healthy Coils & Kinks

After years of flaunting her healthy hair, Cardi B launches 'Grow-Good Beauty' - a new haircare line poised to help customers achieve her highly-discussed length retention.

Published on February 11, 2026
2026 Fanatics Super Bowl Party
Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Cardi B is turning her well-documented hair journey into a full-fledged beauty brand.

On Wednesday, the Grammy-winning rapper announced the launch of Grow-Good Beauty, a haircare line she says has been three years in development. The “Am I the Drama?” artist teased the project on Instagram, calling it both a passion project and a long-requested product drop.

“I’m gonna preview something that I have been working on for the past three years,” said Cardi in an Instagram Story before unveiling a teaser video.

“I’m so excited because this is my baby. It’s something that is very highly requested, and I’ve been working so long on it.”

Shortly thereafter, Cardi dropped a teaser for Grow-Good featuring throwback footage alongside present-day clips, chronicling Cardi’s hair length retention journey.

“This is Belcalis, mother of four, walking down the block, being the baddest b***,” she says. “I am very passionate about this, and I really love this s***.”

The video also showcases Cardi creating promo videos for the line, testing the products, and being asked if she wants her products to “coat the inside or outside” of her customers’ hair.

Cardi responds, saying that Grow-Good will be “doing everything.” Or, as she bluntly puts it: “We want b****s’ hair to grow!”

Grow-Good Beauty’s official Instagram describes the brand as “Bronx-born haircare” that upgrades classic formulas with the latest science for “booty-length certified hair.”

Grow-Good Beauty’s launch follows years of Cardi publicly documenting her healthy, natural coils and kinks. She has periodically given her wigs a rest to showcase her natural strands, ranging from her full afro to waist-length tresses.

Cardi has also walked followers through her homemade deep-conditioning routine that included a mix of avocados, argan oil, castor oil, and eggs that she jokingly dubbed her “secret hair sauce.” At one point, she also credited onion water for her hair growth.

Back in 2021, Cardi also took to social media to fact-check skeptics who questioned whether her length was due to genetics rather than consistency.

“So I’ve been so consistent with my hair mask routine and drinking alkaline water, and look how much my hair has grown!” she tweeted at the time, posting photos of her full head of hair.

“I was so scared of my hair falling out after my son’s birth because I’d been growing it for years now, so I made sure to keep up with it and I actually gain hair.”

She also clapped back at critics who alleged that her Dominican heritage was the primary reason for her hair’s growth.

“Why everytime I post my natural hair I hear ‘you’re MIXED you’re supposed to have long hair’?” she wrote on Instagram alongside childhood photos of her natural texture. “That’s not true and very misleading.”

2026 Fanatics Super Bowl Party
Source: Anna Webber / Getty

She continued,

“I want women of color with tighter curl patterns to know that you don’t have ‘BAD HAIR’ there’s no such thing as bad hair. And ‘good’ hair don’t mean a certain texture. ALL HAIR IS GOOD.”

She later reinforced the point in a follow-up tweet.

“ItS gEnEtICS!” she wrote sarcastically. “No it’s proper hair maintenance… since I started takin care of my hair the right way it has grown TREMENDOUSLY!”

Grow-Good Beauty is set to launch this spring.

