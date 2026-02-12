Close
Joe ACTS A FOOL In Raunchy Trailer For 'Joe's College Road Trip'

Madea, Come Get Your Brother! Joe Is Cussin’, Tusslin’ & Blicky-Bussin’ In Raunchy Trailer For ‘Tyler Perry’s Joe’s College Road Trip’

Longtime fan favorite Joe Simmons finally gets his own movie and ACTS A FOOL in wild new trailer

Published on February 11, 2026
Madea, come get your brother!

Joe's College Road Trip asset
Source: Netflix

Longtime fan favorite Joe Simmons is cussin’, tusslin’, and blicky-bussin’ in Tyler Perry‘s Joe’s College Road Trip which marks a stark departure from the media mogul’s usual faith-based entertainment.

And yes, Tyler made sure to warn his legion of devotees that the upcoming film is Rated R for RAUNCHY with a whole lotta cussing and seemingly very little Jesus.

So raunchy, in fact, that it has a red band trailer which is reserved for the raunchiest of films. Check it out below!

In Joe’s College Road Trip, Joe takes his grandson, B.J. (Jermaine Harris), on a cross-country college road trip in an effort to teach him about the real world where tensions get high but life-changing lessons are learned.”

“Jermaine is a brilliant actor,” said Perry in an interview with Blavity’s Shadow and Act. “I had so much fun bantering with him. He is such a great talent and brilliant actor. It was a joy to work with him again. I hope to see him rise as far as his faith will let him. And when I saw Amber Reign Smith’s audition for this role, I was impressed. Her vulnerability in any role she plays gives life to every character as only a great actor can.”

Interestingly, the history of Joe actually predates Madea who makes a cameo as the third character played by Perry who also plays Joe’s son, Brian Simmons, in the film.

“He was my first character but he’s always been the one that was more irreverent,” added Perry. “The timing was right because I feel like he has a lot to say about the world today from a voice and point of view that was lost long ago.”

Check out the not-so-raunchy trailer below:

Will you be seated for Tyler Perry’s Joe’s College Road Trip this Friday, Feb. 13, on Netflix? Tell us down below and peep some social media chitter-chatter over the raunchy film on the flip.

