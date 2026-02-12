Close
'Downright Delicious With Yo-Yo' Exclusive Clip

‘Downright Delicious With Yo-Yo’ Exclusive Clip: Mama Mia Makes Her Famous Spaghetti & Spicy Meatballs

Published on February 11, 2026
Legendary rapper Yo-Yo is bringing her Mama Mia in the kitchen in a new episode of Downright Delicious With Yo-Yo, and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive clip.

Downright Delicious With Yo-Yo
Source: Downright Delicious With Yo-Yo / AspireTV

As previously reported, aspireTV’s Downright Delicious With Yo-Yo welcomes viewers back into the kitchen with the legendary rapper and actress as she serves up a flavorful mix of food, fellowship, and feel-good vibes. This season, Yo-Yo prepares some of her favorite meals, cocktails, and sweet treats, proving once again that a seat at her table comes with excellent company and truly bomb.com bites.

From hearty comfort classics like One Pot Chili to globally inspired dishes like Moqueca, a Brazilian seafood stew, Shrimp and Rice Noodle Soup, and a vibrant Cabbage Asian Slaw Salad with Salmon, each episode pairs bold flavors with lively conversation. Ever the ultimate hostess, Yo-Yo creates a warm, welcoming atmosphere where stories are shared, laughs come easily, and the kitchen remains the heart of the home.

Special guests, including Vinnie Brown of Naughty by Nature, actor Tobias Truvillion, and Yo-Yo’s beloved mom, Mama Mia, stop by for memorable moments that highlight both family bonds and famous friendships. With her magnetic personality and hip-hop queen confidence, Yo-Yo keeps things soulful, savory, and full of fun, reminding viewers that great food tastes even better when it is served with love.

Downright Delicious With Yo-Yo Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive clip from Thursday’s new episode, we see Yo-Yo bonding with Mama Mia in the kitchen.

The episode is a true family affair, with Mama Mia taking the lead in the kitchen. As she prepares her famous spaghetti and spicy meatballs, Yo-Yo and her sister April jump in to help, slicing ingredients, setting out spices, and waiting for Mama Mia’s approval. When it comes to seasoning, she insists everything be just right.

As Mama Mia adds breadcrumbs and eggs to the ground beef, Yo-Yo reflects on why the dish holds such special meaning.

“I think my mother really loves this dish a lot because, when I say this is a family favorite, it’s because you talked about feeding other families,” Yo-Yo says. “My mother would make sure that everyone ate this meal. Like how we’re all in the kitchen cooking, this is something that brings the family together. It goes from generations with my mom doing it, and we’re in here helping her. It’s kind of an event or something that we can all do together.”

The meal is rounded out with a fresh salad filled with bell peppers, walnuts, almonds, cherry tomatoes, and Parmesan cheese, topped with a homemade vinaigrette. Together, the dishes reflect the warmth, tradition, and togetherness that define Mama Mia’s kitchen.

Take an exclusive look below!

Watch a new episode of Downright Delicious with Yo-Yo Thursday, February 11, at 8 p.m. ET on aspireTV!

