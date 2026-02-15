Close
Celebrity

Nelly And Ashanti’s Get Candid With Valentine's Day Secret

‘Body On Me’ Blueprint: Nelly & Ashanti Get Candid On Their Valentine’s Day Romance Strategy

Nelly and Ashanti share their spicy secret for a perfect Valentine’s Day. Read now to find out what the couple revealed.

Published on February 15, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

When it comes to long-term love in the spotlight, few stories are as captivating as Nelly and Ashanti. The hip-hop and R&B power couple has spent over two decades in the public eye, navigating a journey that has taken them from early 2000s icons to a modern-day blueprint for “spinning the block.” This week, as Valentine’s Day excitement swept through the industry, the couple shared a spicy secret for keeping the spark alive.

Nelly & Ashanti attend Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party
Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Catching up with the pair on the red carpet of the star-studded Fanatics Super Bowl party in San Francisco, a photographer asked the most pressing question of the evening: “What’s the secret to a great Valentine’s for you two?”

While most celebrity couples might offer a safe answer about candlelit dinners or thoughtful jewelry, Nelly and Ashanti weren’t interested in being politically correct. With a mischievous grin, Ashanti blurted out the truth: “The bedroom!” Her husband didn’t skip a beat, giving a telling stare and an affirming pat on the butt that confirmed they are very much on the same page.

The candidness of Nelly and Ashanti is a testament to the deep comfort they’ve found in their second chapter. As previously reported, their legendary love story began in 2003 when they first met at a Grammy Awards press conference. Ashanti famously recalled that Nelly asked for her autograph as a joke, and while it took him a long time to actually get her phone number, they eventually became one of the most beloved couples of the era.

After a decade together, the two surprisingly split in 2013 and spent nearly ten years apart. However, the pull of their connection proved too strong to ignore. By late 2023, the world was thrilled to see them reunite, and they moved with a new sense of urgency, quietly marrying in December 2023. Since then, they have welcomed their first child together and launched their Peacock reality series, Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together, which premiered in June 2025.

Their advice for Valentine’s Day, to prioritize intimacy and physical connection, might be simple, but it clearly works for the Haynes family.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Ashanti Ashanti and Nelly Celebrity News Nelly Newsletter Valentine's Day

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Bossip

    You May Also Like

    Suspect in Long Island Acid Attack

    New York Rapper Charged Over 2021 Elmont Acid Attack

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Happy black couple cooking breakfast in modern kitchen

    5 Cute At-Home Valentine's Day Ideas That Don't Feel Forced Or Cheesy

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

    Surya Bonaly’s Backflip Was ‘Illegal’ In 1996 — So Why Is It ‘Revolutionary’ Now That A White Man Is Doing It? [Op-Ed]

    MadameNoire
    Anthony Anderson - TV One UNCENSORED

    Anthony Anderson Opens Up About His Health & Being A Diabetic On TV One's 'Uncensored'

    Global Grind
    Latest Stories
    iOne Editorial | BOSSIP's Black History Hidden Gems | 2026-02-05
    Black History Hidden Gems  |  Jason Lee

    BOSSIP’s Black History Hidden Gems: John S. Rock Was The First Black Lawyer To Be Admitted To The Supreme Court Bar

    Comment
    In Her Presence x Galentine's Day
    Celebrity  |  Danielle Canada

    ATL Event Empress Elly B Hosts Star-Studded ‘In Her Presence’ Galentine’s Day Celebration, Extravagant Excellence Ensues

    Comment
    Wiz Khalifa attends Los Angeles Premiere Of "Moses The Black"
    R.I.P.  |  lexdirects

    Prayers Up! Wiz Khalifa Mourns The Death Of His Father At 63, Reveals Their Last Conversation

    Comment
    Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson attend Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala
    4 Items
    Celebrity  |  Shannon Dawson

    Sweetly Smitten! Celebs Celebrating Their First Valentine’s Day Together

    Comment
    Celebrate Soulfully 2026 asset
    Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

    You Geaux, Girl! Toya Johnson-Rushing Stuns As Grand Marshal Of Celebrate Soulfully Parade At Magic Kingdom, Shares Special Moment With Fellow Bayou Beauty Princess Tiana

    Comment

    Bossip

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close