Rest In Power: Rev. Jesse Jackson Dies at 84
Rest In Power: Rev. Jesse Jackson, Towering Titan Of The Civil Rights Movement & Rainbow PUSH Founder, Dies At 84
The Rev. Jesse Jackson, a towering titan who expanded the reach of the Civil Rights Movement, founded the Rainbow PUSH Coalition and broke barriers with two presidential bids, died Tuesday, leaving an indelible imprint on American activism.
In a statement shared with NBC News, the Jackson family described him as “a servant leader — not only to our family, but to the oppressed, the voiceless, and the overlooked around the world.”
“We shared him with the world, and in return, the world became part of our extended family,” the statement read. “His unwavering belief in justice, equality, and love uplifted millions, and we ask you to honor his memory by continuing the fight for the values he lived by.”
He was 84.
His family said he died peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, and the cause of death has not been released.
Jackson’s death comes after he was hospitalized in November to receive treatment for a rare neurological condition.
NBC 5 Chicago reported at the time that he was rushed to the hospital and placed under observation for Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, as confirmed by the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.
The health scare followed Jackson’s 2017 reveal that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.
Public observances will be held in Chicago, with additional celebration-of-life events to be announced by the Rainbow PUSH Coalition and the Jackson family.
Job well done.
Rest in power, Rev. Jesse Jackson.
