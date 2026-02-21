Close
Rémy Martin Expands 'This Is My City' Series To Miami & LA

Cheers To Community, Culture & Connection! Rémy Martin Expands ‘This Is My City’ Microgrant Program To MIA & LA, Taps Bold Creatives Skyh Black & Aliya Janell As Mentors

Rémy Martin announces Skyh Black and Aliya Janell as mentors for community-driven 'This Is My City' series

Published on February 20, 2026
Rémy Martin 'This Is My City' asset
Source: Rémy Martin

Storied cognac house Rémy Martin is extending its impactful This Is My City series to Miami and Los Angeles where one emerging creative in each city will win a $20,000 microgrant and tailored mentorship.

Building on the success of last year’s This Is My City tour stops in New York, Chicago, Detroit, and Atlanta, the brand renewed its commitment to supporting entrepreneurs who are shaping culture and driving impact within their communities.

With brilliance at the forefront of the initiative, the brand teamed up with two creative leaders with strong ties to their hometowns to serve as mentors for the This Is My City Microgrant.

As the Los Angeles mentor, professional dancer, choreographer, and founder of world-renowned stiletto class, Queens N’ Letto, Aliya Janell brings a global influence in dance culture and a strong commitment to empowering women through movement.

Rémy Martin 'This Is My City' asset
Source: Rémy Martin

Her work reflects Los Angeles’s refined yet fearless creative energy and its constant evolution.

Joining her is All The Queen’s Men star Skyh Black whose creative lens reflects Miami’s dynamic intersection of performance, style, and storytelling.

“Miami and Los Angeles are cities that consistently move culture forward, shaped by bold and ever-evolving creative voices,” said Tonia Mancino, Vice President of Luxury Brands, Rémy Cointreau Americas, in a statement. 

“Bringing Remy Martin’s V.S.O.P This Is My City Limited Edition to these markets allows us to honor what makes each city distinct while supporting the next generation of leaders who are shaping culture within their communities.”

To commemorate the program, the brand will host exclusive soirées in Miami and Los Angeles, welcoming the mentors, honorees, and local tastemakers to celebrate community while toasting with two new limited-edition This Is My City bottles celebrating the distinct cultural influence and creative spirit of Miami and LA.

Rémy Martin 'This Is My City' asset
Source: Rémy Martin

The Rhythm of Paradise-themed Miami bottle captures a city rooted in a rich musical heritage that influences culture and style worldwide while LA’s A Melody of Dreams-themed bottle embodies the city’s ambition and artistry which shapes studios, stages, and entertainment.

Rémy Martin 'This Is My City' asset
Source: Rémy Martin

Surrounded by curated cocktails, moment makers and immaculate vibes, the city’s honorees will have their special moment after being selected from a talented pool of candidates making a notable cultural impact on their local communities.

Honorees will be selected based on their contributions to culture, innovation, and originality, with a focus on work that shapes conversations in their industry and community, pushes boundaries, and displays unique style and authenticity.

Last year, Cultural Impact Strategist, Sheoyki Alexis, was recognized as Atlanta’s honoree and presented with an exclusive ‘This Is My City’ Rémy Martin varsity jacket during the festivities.

This is My City grant honorees will be announced in May 2026. Applicants can submit their entries here or by scanning QR codes featured on the limited-edition This is My City V.S.O.P bottles, available in stores across Miami and Los Angeles.

Applicants must be 21 years of age or older and a resident of Miami or Los Angeles to be eligible. Applications open at 8:00 AM ET on February 12, 2026 and close at 6:00 PM ET on March 26, 2026.

    Black History Hidden Gems: Hazel Scott
    Black History Hidden Gems  |  lexdirects

    BOSSIP’s Black History Hidden Gems: Piano Prodigy Turned TV Trailblazer Hazel Scott Was Blacklisted For Battling Racism

    SUPER BOWL EA SPORTS™ Presents Madden Bowl At Super Bowl LX
    19 Items
    Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

    Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 131

    Valentine's Day stunners 2026
    30 Items
    Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

    Cupid’s Angels: A Gallery Of Baddie Bombshells, Heart-Eyed Hautties & Lover Girlies Who Slayyyed On Valentine’s Day 2026

    75th NBA All-Star Game
    Celebrity  |  Lauryn Bass

    Unbothered Barack Obama Shakes Off Trump’s ‘Clown Show’ Ape Video, Attends All-Star Game With Forever FLOTUS & Daughter Sasha

    Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 16, 2025
    Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

    Birthday Boo’d Up: Klay Thompson Surprises Megan Thee Stallion With A Baby Blue Bentley For Her 31st Birthday

