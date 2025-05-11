Congratulations! Blissfully Booed Up KJ Smith & Skyh Black Expecting Their First Child

Actress KJ Smith and her hubby, Skyh Black, have some special Mother’s Day news; they’re expecting their first child!

Source: Gilbert Flores

The stunning Sistas star and her handsome All the Queen’s Men hubby broke the news to ESSENCE, telling writer Domonique B. Fluker about the deeply personal journey that led Smith from praying for a partner to preparing for parenthood.

“I wrote a list in my journal 10 years ago,” she said. “I showed him [Black] the list, and he has all the qualities I wanted as a partner. Write the vision and make it plain. I prayed with my plan and vision, and God blessed me.”

Source: Johnny Nunez

As previously reported, the couple tied the knot on September 3, 2023, at the dreamy Malibu Dream Resort in front of 150 guests, including Tyler Perry, Loni Love, Eva Marcille, and their BET family. But now, they’re embarking on another new journey: parenthood.



Smith candidly shared with ESSENCE that she previously didn’t desire motherhood and had been diagnosed with fibroids and PCOS, so she accepted a “rich auntie” life. But everything changed when she met her match in Skyh Black.

“I did not meet my husband until well into my 30s, so I had already decided. And then when he came into my life, and you meet a man who is responsible and a leader who takes charge and wants to be a father, wants to have a family, my mind changed as we grew and as we became a couple and married,” said Smith. “He [Black] was the main reason I wanted a child. I said, ‘This would be a good experience with you as my partner and husband.’ So I didn’t anticipate having kids at all, and now I want as many as I can have,” Smith says.

She also shared that she and her hubby had even booked a fertility appointment for January 2025 to begin IVF, but God had other plans.

Smith found out she was pregnant on her own just before that appointment—on January 19, to be exact, a moment that couldn’t be anything more than divine timing.

The pregnancy hasn’t been all smooth sailing, though. Smith kept working through season nine of Sistas while battling prenatal depression and dealing with high hCG levels in her first trimester.

“I was crying myself to sleep… I had to surrender to God,” she shared with ESSENCE. “And my husband was there with me every step of the way.”

Now feeling and faring much better, she’s grateful that her hubby is already giving full-time father energy.

“My biological father was very absent in my life,” he told ESSENCE. “So personally, it’s something I’ve always dreamed of—how I was going to connect with my kid, foster their dreams. I’m elated.”

Skyh’s already starting morning affirmations with their baby, telling them they’re “amazing” and “beautiful.” Meanwhile, Smith is walking through this experience with grace and gratitude.

“I feel pretty fearless at this point. This is a reminder of God’s love,” she said. “I’m so blessed to have a supportive village.”

So sweet, congrats to the happy couple!