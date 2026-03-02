Cardi B Shadily Subs Stefon Diggs in Scathing Rant
‘Single’ and ‘Free’ Cardi B Seemingly Subs Ex Stefon Diggs in Scathing Rant: ‘I’m Too Sexy To Be Lonely’
- Cardi B unleashed a scathing rant about her ex-boyfriend Stefon Diggs at a recent concert.
- Cardi hinted that Diggs didn't respect her and betrayed her trust during their relationship.
- Cardi is now single and focusing on her kids, music, and tour after ending things with Diggs.
While Cardi B still hasn’t publicly confirmed her breakup from Stefon Diggs, she all but said his name during a scathing rant at a recent concert.
The rapper did not hold back while discussing her relationship status during her Little Miss Drama Tour, which comes just a few weeks after their split was confirmed by sources. Though Cardi hinted at not being on good terms with Diggs at a previous show, she hasn’t actually talked about their split–but her recent rant seems to provide some more context.
During her tour stop in San Francisco on Feb. 27, the Bronx native sent a message to the New England Patriots player, insinuating that he didn’t respect her during their relationship.
“It’s called the principle. You can’t be out here playing with a b***h like me. There’s n****s out here praying for a b***h like me. You hear me?” she declared onstage, as seen in a video shared online. “I’m too sexy to be lonely and too grown to be played with.”
The rapper continued, “You ain’t never had a bad b***h like this, n****. Never in your mother****in’ life! None of them b****es ain’t f***in’ with me!”
This rant from Cardi comes weeks after she and the receiver broke things off “a few days” before his team, the New England Patriots, were defeated by the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl 2026. The Grammy winner reportedly broke up with the athlete because he had allegedly “betrayed her so many times,” per Us Weekly.
“Her friends have been trying to show her that he is not right for her and that she deserved better,” a source told the mag last month. They added that Cardi is now “single and putting herself out there again. She feels free.”
Another source spoke to People, claiming that the former Love & Hip Hop star “pulled back” from her relationship with Diggs because she “couldn’t trust him.”
“Cardi is very no-nonsense. The second she felt that she couldn’t trust him, she pulled back to focus on her kids, her music and tour,” the insider explained.
The former couple first sparked dating rumors last February, when they were seen spending Valentine’s Day together in Miami. A few months later, they made things Instagram-official with pictures and videos from their Memorial Day yacht celebration. The pair welcomed their son in November 2025.
Diggs is also a father to five other kids with five other women, Four of which were born in 2025. Cardi shares three other kids–Kulture, 7, Wave, 4, and Blossom, 1–with her estranged husband, Offset.
For more on their relationship and recent split, hit the flip:
According to reports from Us Weekly back in February, Cardi called off her relationship with the NFL player just “a few days” before his New England Patriots lost to the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl–and it wasn’t the first time.
“They are always so up and down,” an insider told the outlet of their breakup. “This isn’t the first time they have broken up.”
Rumors of a split first started swirling after the rapper’s behavior surrounding the football star suddenly shifted. Cardi went viral for celebrating passionately after the Patriots won the AFC Championship on January 25; just a couple weeks later, she had some interesting commentary—or lack thereof—ahead of the big game.
When an ESPN reporter asked the former reality star to share an “inspiring message” for Diggs the day prior to the Super Bowl, the smile on Cardi’s face dropped as she replied, “Good luck,” and quickly walked away. After the game, the former couple unfollowed each other on Instagram, solidifying those whispers of trouble in paradise.
According to that same source, however, Cardi is doing great after the split.
“Cardi is single and putting herself out there again. She feels free,” the insider added. “He betrayed her so many times. Her friends have been trying to show her that he is not right for her and that she deserved better.”
The rapper is currently on tour just a few months after welcoming her fourth child, her first with Diggs. She gave birth to a baby boy on November 4, just two days before a paternity test determined that the New England Patriots star had a 7-month-old daughter named Charliee with model Aileen Lopera. Diggs is also facing charges for allegedly assaulting and strangling his former personal chef, to which he has pleaded not guilty.
Cardi previously addressed her breakup during another concert, where she hinted at some hardships during the February 15 stop of her Little Miss Drama Tour.
“Just because I ain’t f***ing with my baby daddy doesn’t mean you get to talk about my baby daddy,” she shouted on stage during her show at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif.
She said that line before performing her song “Pretty & Petty,” seemingly speaking about fellow rapper Bia, who threw shade at Diggs three days prior by writing on X, “Can u name someone with more [baby mamas] than receiving yards? I can!”
Now, it looks like Cardi is one step closer to publicly declaring her singledom, putting Diggs on blast during multiple tour dates around the country.
