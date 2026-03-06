Rest In Power: Rev. Jesse Jackson Laid To Rest In Chicago, Obama, Biden, Clintons, Kamala Harris Attend

“It was his instincts that understood that labor and faith were one and the same as Dr. King prophesied. It was his instincts to stand up against school closures and the shuttering of mental health clinics. It was his instincts that led protests down Michigan Avenue when a boy’s life was taken by a police officer and the government tried to cover it up,” said Johnson.

Former President Barack Obama also took to the pulpit to deliver a powerful statement about how Jackson’s presence in the American political ecosystem fundamentally altered the Democratic party.

Jesse Jackson will be missed but we will always be grateful for his leadership and sacrifice on our behalf.

Rest in power, sir.