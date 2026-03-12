Close
Celebrity

FBI Memo Warns Of Iranian Drone Strike In U.S. DHS Downplays

Uh, What?? FBI Memo Warns Of Iranian Drone Strike In California, DHS Downplays Threat

Published on March 12, 2026
  • FBI memo raises concerns about possible Iranian drone attack, but details remain unconfirmed.
  • Authorities emphasize intelligence bulletins are often precautionary during heightened tensions.
  • Officials stress no evidence of imminent attack, but state and local agencies remain vigilant.
Soldiers from Khanter interceptor drone group guard Ukrainian skies
Source: Future Publishing / Getty

A recent intelligence memo circulated by the FBI raised concerns that Iran might attempt a drone attack targeting California, but U.S. officials say there is currently no credible or imminent threat. According to CBS News, the warning comes amid escalating tensions between the United States, Israel, and Iran following recent military strikes in the Middle East.

According to the memo, intelligence suggested that Iran had at least considered the possibility of launching a “surprise” drone attack from a vessel positioned off the U.S. West Coast, potentially targeting locations in California. The information reportedly originated from the U.S. Coast Guard and was distributed through a Joint Terrorism Task Force network to federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies. However, the alert emphasized that it did not contain specific details about timing, targets, or methods and had not been verified as a credible operational plan. 

Officials stressed that such intelligence bulletins are often precautionary. They are meant to ensure law enforcement agencies stay vigilant during periods of heightened geopolitical tension, even when the information is incomplete or uncertain. In this case, authorities noted that the memo was based on unconfirmed intelligence suggesting Iran “aspired” to carry out such an attack if the United States conducted military operations against it. 

Iran-Tabriz-Explosions-March-1
Source: HAMED / Getty

The memo surfaced publicly as the war between the U.S., Israel, and Iran intensified. The conflict began after joint U.S.–Israeli strikes on Iran aimed at undermining its government and nuclear capabilities. Iran has since responded with missile and drone attacks against targets in the Middle East, including U.S. positions, resulting in casualties among American service members stationed overseas. 

Despite the alarming nature of the report, officials at multiple levels of government have sought to calm public fears. The Department of Homeland Security and FBI indicated there is no intelligence showing an attack on the U.S. homeland is imminent. California Governor Gavin Newsom also acknowledged the memo but emphasized that the state is working closely with federal partners and has already taken steps to monitor potential drone threats and strengthen emergency preparedness. 

Local law enforcement agencies across California confirmed they received the alert and have increased vigilance as a precaution. At the same time, officials stressed that this type of intelligence sharing is routine during international conflicts and does not necessarily mean an attack is likely.

Overall, the memo highlights how rising geopolitical tensions can trigger security alerts at home, even when the underlying intelligence remains uncertain. For now, authorities say the warning is simply part of broader efforts to stay prepared while monitoring the evolving conflict abroad.

