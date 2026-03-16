One Battle After Another: Teyana Taylor Calls Out Oscars Security For Shoving Her After Best Picture Win–‘There’s Always That One’

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Perfidia Beverly Hills does not do disrespect! Teyana Taylor nearly had a battle of her own during the Oscars just moments after her film One Battle After Another secured its Best Picture win. According to sources who spoke with TMZ, the actress and singer became involved in a tense exchange with a security guard after he allegedly put his hands on her while she was attempting to head back onstage for a photo opportunity with the film’s director, Paul Thomas Anderson, and her cast mates after the flick’s big victory.

Sources claim the incident happened as Teyana Taylor was attempting to get back onstage for a photo op with the cast.

Sources say Taylor was trying to return to the stage alongside Pam Abdi, co-head of Warner Bros., when a security guard stopped them from walking up the stairs. The incident reportedly happened inside the Dolby Theatre, where the ceremony was taking place.

Video taken from inside the venue captured Taylor confronting the guard and calling out his behavior after the interaction.

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“You’re a man putting your hands on a female,” the star, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress this year, can be heard saying in the clip.

“You’re very rude,” Taylor continues, as people around her try to calm the situation. At one point, she’s also heard telling people nearby, “He literally shoved me.”

Sources claim the guard used his body to block Taylor’s path and placed his hands on her in an attempt to physically hold her back and keep her from getting past him.

Taylor publicly addressed the incident while leaving Vanity Fair’s Oscars after-party, telling TMZ that she’s “all good” and wouldn’t let security ruin her night.

“Security was just doing a lot … There’s always that one,” she said. “At the end of the day, I don’t tolerate disrespect, especially when it’s not warranted.”

The moment appeared to be a brief hiccup during what was otherwise a huge night for the star and the film’s team. Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another dominated the evening, taking home six awards at the 2026 ceremony, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Teyana Taylor sparked mixed reactions after she put One Battle After Another director Paul Thomas Anderson in a headlock after the film won Best Picture.

Taylor even had a lighthearted moment on stage earlier in the night after the film’s big win. As Anderson walked up to accept the award, the actress, who plays the fierce revolutionary Perfidia Beverly Hills in the film, followed close behind him. She greeted the director with a big hug and playfully placed him in a headlock before he delivered his acceptance speech, drawing laughs from the crowd.

Of course, the internet had plenty to say about the moment, with reactions split across social media. Some critics called the exchange “embarrassing” and labeled the actress “annoying,” while others pointed out what they saw as irony—Taylor being upset about the security guard grabbing her, only to then grab Anderson in a tight headlock moments later. Still, many fans quickly came to the mother of two’s defense.

“Calling her embarrassing is wild,” one user on X wrote. “Teyana Taylor has delivered in music, fashion, and film. Not many artists move that comfortably across industries.”

During an interview at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, Taylor also clarified that Anderson was fully in on the joke. According to the actress, the director already knew she planned to put him in a headlock well before their hilarious exchange onstage at the Oscars on Sunday.

“I told him, I said listen, ‘When you get that Best Picture, I’m telling you now, I’m gonna gift you a helmet,’” she told Variety at the event. “He already knew the headlock was coming,” she chuckled.

Despite the brief drama, the night ultimately ended on a celebratory note for Taylor and the One Battle After Another team. But what do you think? Let us know in the comments section.

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