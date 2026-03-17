Inches Incoming: Cardi Continues Promoting Her Grow-Good Beauty Haircare Line, Reveals Reasonable Price Point

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Cardi B is going from Little Miss Drama to Little Miss Entrepreneur. The rapper is detailing her entry into the haircare space with the debut of her new brand, Grow-Good Beauty. The line is set to launch on April 15, with pre-sales beginning March 24, according to WWD.

As previously reported, the Grammy Award-winning artist has partnered with Revolve Group to bring the collection to life, centering it around repair, strength, and hydration, drawing inspiration from her own long-term hair journey.

After three years of development, the line introduces a proprietary “Fiberlace” complex designed to reinforce hair fibers. Products will be priced between $14.99 and $19.99 and include shampoos, conditioners, a nourishing mask, and a serum, per WWD.

Grow-Good Beauty marks a natural evolution for Cardi, who has spent years sharing her personal haircare routines with fans on social media.

“I made Grow-Good because I really put the work in on my hair,” Cardi, who teased the forthcoming brand in February, said. “I was doing my own masks in my kitchen, using what I already knew from my family’s recipes and what I learned from my own research. I really took my time to get my hair looking healthy again after years of damage. And guess what? It worked. Now I wanna share my hair journey with everybody.”

What can fans expect from Grow-Good Beauty?

According to a post from the fan account Cardi B Updates on X, the collection is expected to include the Wash Cycle and Wash Cycle+ shampoos ($14.99) along with the Soft Serve and Soft Serve+ conditioners ($14.99). It will also feature Get Rich ($19.99), a nourishing mask formulated with avocado, coconut, banana extract, and aloe vera, as well as the Everything Serum ($17.99), designed to protect hair from heat and humidity.

On March 17, Cardi B took to Instagram to build anticipation for the launch, sharing her excitement with fans. “Ready for my hair care line…Let’s GROW GOOD together! Omggggg my dreams are coming true guyssss!!”

The post featured images of the upcoming products, and one label boldly claims the formulas are guaranteed to deliver “booty-length certified” hair.

Excitement for Grow-Good Beauty is building among fans and celebrities alike. In a March 4 post, Cardi B responded to several stars who showed love for the upcoming launch, including Niecy Nash, Pretty V, and Serena Williams, to whom she promised to personally “deliver a package” from the line.

“Meet me at the gate,” the “Up” rapper shouted with joy. “I’m telling you, I am changing lives!” she added.

Are you excited for Cardi B’s Grow-Good Beauty line? Tell us in the comments section.

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