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Marine Suffers Brain Injury At Hands Of San Diego Police

Sue 12: Marine Suffers Major Brain Injury At Hands Of San Diego Police, Files Lawsuit

Published on March 17, 2026
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San Diego Police Airbus Helicopter
Source: Kevin Carter / Getty

A lawsuit filed by U.S. Marine Miguel Ozuna is putting a harsh spotlight on what critics say is yet another example of unchecked police violence—this time in the heart of San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter.

According to CBS 8, Ozuna’s life changed violently on the night of June 15, 2025. He had been performing with his band outside a Gaslamp bar when officers from the San Diego Police Department approached him. What happened next, according to court filings, wasn’t “law enforcement,” it was a full-blown assault.

Ozuna alleges officers escalated the encounter without justification, grabbing him and throwing him to the ground. From there, things turned brutal. The lawsuit claims officers repeatedly punched him and, most disturbingly, slammed his head into the pavement. That impact caused a traumatic brain injury—an injury later confirmed by military doctors along with a concussion that left him suffering dizziness, blurred vision, memory loss, and persistent headaches.

And here’s the part that should make anyone question the system: after all that violence, Ozuna was arrested, detained for hours, and then released without a single citation. No charges. No accountability. Just a battered body and a life derailed.

The civil rights violations outlined in the lawsuit are staggering. Ozuna accuses officers of using excessive force in violation of the Fourth Amendment, which protects against unreasonable seizures. Being violently taken down, beaten, and having his head driven into concrete—without cause—fits squarely within what courts have repeatedly deemed unconstitutional. He also alleges false arrest, pointing to the fact that police had no legal basis to detain him in the first place.

Beyond the constitutional breaches, the human cost is undeniable. Ozuna reportedly lost his military position and a $10,000 bonus as a direct result of the injuries inflicted that night. A Marine who once aspired to become a police officer is now suing them instead, a bitter twist that underscores how quickly trust in law enforcement can shatter.

Cases like this don’t exist in a vacuum. They reinforce a growing perception that police departments operate with impunity, especially in chaotic nightlife settings where oversight is thin, and force is often the first response.

Ozuna’s lawsuit isn’t just about one night; it’s about a system that critics argue too often protects badges over basic human rights.

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