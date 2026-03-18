Close
Celebrity

Roc Return: JAŸ-Z Performing 2 Nights At Yankee Stadium In July

Published on March 18, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid CF - UEFA Champions League Final 2023/24
Source: Alex Livesey – Danehouse / Getty

JAŸ-Z is officially back on his bully. On Wednesday (March 18), the Hip-Hop mogul announced that he will be performing two dates at Yankee Stadium in July.

The pair of concerts will be in celebration of two of the “Empire State of Mind” rapper’s classic albums — his debut project, Reasonable Doubt, and his sixth opus, The Blueprint.

Roc Nation and Live Nation made the announcement in a social media post that revealed that shows are going down  July 10 and July 11. It seems that the July 10 date will be a celebration of the 30th anniversary of Reasonable Doubt while the next night will be in homage to the 25th anniversary of The Blueprint.

It appears that Jigga is trying to lock down another summer. On Tuesday (March 17), JAŸ-Z revealed that he would be headlining The Roots Picnic in Philadelphia on May 30.

The Boogie Down Bronx stadium is familiar territory for the Brooklyn rapper. Back in 2013, Hova’s “Legends of the Summer Tour,” with Justin Timberlake, performed at the venue, also in July. 

More details are forthcoming. But for now, the “JAŸ-Z album watch” delegation has plenty of evidence that new music is on the horizon.

This story is developing.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

News

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Bossip

    You May Also Like

    Friends of Ireland 2026

    Donald Trump Claims He Spoke With A Former President About Iran, Aides For The 4 Living Presidents Deny That Happened

    Hip-Hop Wired
    2026 Fanatics Super Bowl Party

    Cardi B’s New Hair Line Is Rooted In Her Real-Life Hair Journey - From Root To Tip

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    Givenchy - Runway - Spring/Summer 1997 Paris Haute Couture Week

    'What Were You Like In The ’90s?' — Watch Tia Mowry, Nia Long, Morris Chestnut & More Answer With Epic Throwback Videos

    MadameNoire
    Kendrick Sampson

    Who All Gon' Be There: Kendrick Sampson’s BLD PWR Birthday Bash Brings The Houston Community Together

    Global Grind
    Latest Stories
    98th Oscars - Press Room
    13:46
    Celebrity  |  Danielle Canada

    ‘The Black Watch’ Post-Oscars Edition: BOSSIP & Cassius Recap The Wins, Wows & Wild Snubs Of The Academy Awards

    Comment
    Jack Harlow attends A24's "Marty Supreme" New York Premiere
    5 Items
    New Music  |  lexdirects

    Aijuswanaspeaktothemanager! Bafflingly ‘Blacker’ Jack Harlow Gets ‘D’Anglo’ Dragged To ‘Ol’ Dirty Alabaster’ Abyss For ‘Neocolonial Soul Album’

    Comment
    12 Items
    Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

    So Stunning: Celebs Sparkle, Sizzle & Slay Vanity Fair’s Oscars After-Party

    Comment
    2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci - Arrivals
    Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

    Teyana Taylor Claps Back At Critics Claiming She Was ‘Doing Too Much’ At The Oscars: ‘The World Holds So Much Misery’

    Comment
    2 Items
    Celebrity  |  Danielle Canada

    So Stunning: Who Looked More Bangin’ At The Academy Awards?

    Comment

    Bossip

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close