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Deion Sanders Gushes Over Karrueche In Viral Video

Sweet As Sugar: Deion Sanders Gushes Over His Honey Karrueche In Vacation Video

Deion Sanders made it clear that his feelings for Karrueche are still going strong. If you ask him, she is nothing short of “sweet as sugar.”

Published on March 20, 2026
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Karrueche Tran and Deion Sanders
Source: Chad Salvador / Jason Miller

When Deion Sanders talks love, you can expect equal parts charisma, candor, and that Coach Prime confidence. The Hall of Famer isn’t mincing words when it comes to Karrueche Tran, making it crystal clear that he loves his “sweet as sugar” girlfriend.

According to TMZ, Sanders did not hold back while vacationing in St. Croix with family, friends, and Tran. During a candid moment captured on his son Deion Jr’s vlog, the Colorado Buffaloes head coach was asked to share something people may not know about his girlfriend. His answer was simple but telling. He praised her kindness, her heart, and the way she shows up not just for him, but for everyone in her life.

“She’s sweet as sugar,” he said, doubling down on the sentiment in a way that only Deion can. But beyond the praise, he says that Tran keeps him grounded and cared for, adding that she always makes sure he is “straight” and has everything he needs.

And the love is clearly mutual. Tran returned the admiration by describing Sanders as down-to-earth, someone who values peace despite his larger-than-life persona and decades in the spotlight. It is a dynamic that feels both refreshing and real, especially coming from two people who have lived very public lives.

The couple’s latest getaway also had some other motivation.

As noted by Sports Illustrated, Sanders and Tran were spotted touring a stunning oceanfront property in Saint Croix. In a video clip circulating online, Sanders playfully asked viewers if they should make the luxury estate theirs, sparking speculation about just how serious things are getting.

Check it out: 

Between the tropical views and the undeniable chemistry, social media has been eating it up as clips from the trip continue making their rounds online. Fans have been quick to point out how relaxed and genuinely happy Sanders appears, something he has even acknowledged himself in past interviews since going public with Tran back in late 2025.

While Deion Sanders continues to lead the Colorado Buffaloes into another season, it looks like he is winning just as big off the field. Whether they are house hunting in paradise or simply enjoying each other’s company, their relationship is not just for show. It seems to be built on mutual care, admiration, and a little sweetness that Coach Prime is clearly not afraid to celebrate out loud.

Love to see it.

RELATED: Prime Pick: Deion Sanders Says He Gave Karrueche The Option To Leave Amid His Cancer Battle But She Stayed–‘We Made It Work’

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