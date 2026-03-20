Close
Uncategorized

Columbus Cops Caught On Camera Slamming Black Woman

Brutality: Columbus Cops Caught On Camera Slamming A Compliant Black Ohio Woman Face First Into The Ground

Published on March 20, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

UK police officer with his body camera, taser and police radio attached to his stab vest
Source: Alphotographic / Getty

A newly surfaced video showing a Columbus Division of Police officer using force on a woman has sparked an internal investigation and renewed public outrage, underscoring the emotional toll such incidents continue to take—especially within Black communities already fatigued by years of similar encounters.

According to local reporting by 10TV, the incident occurred in Columbus’ Linden neighborhood after officers responded to a call about a person allegedly attempting to break into a home and making threats. During the encounter, video shows a woman being taken to the ground by officers, with what authorities later described as a “leg sweep” maneuver. The footage quickly spread online, prompting scrutiny and concern from the public.

Columbus police confirmed the case has been referred to the city’s inspector general for review, and body camera footage has been requested as part of the investigation. Officials say the goal is to determine whether the officers’ actions were consistent with department policy.

Fraternal Order of Police President Brian Steel defended the officers’ actions, stating, “These types of encounters are inherently high-risk and require officers to act quickly to ensure the safety of the public, the officers involved, and the individuals being detained.” He added that the takedown technique used is considered a lower-level use of force within departmental guidelines.

Still, for many observers, the explanation does little to quiet the unease. The video arrives against a backdrop of high-profile police violence cases in Columbus, including the killings of Andre Hill, Donovan Lewis, and Ma’Khia Bryant—incidents that have already left deep scars in the community.

For Black residents in particular, the steady stream of videos showing police force—whether fatal or not—has created a sense of exhaustion and frustration. Each new clip feels less like an isolated event and more like a continuation of a painful pattern. Even when investigations are launched, accountability often feels uncertain, and the emotional burden continues to grow.

As the inspector general’s investigation unfolds, the case is likely to reignite broader conversations about policing, accountability, and whether current reforms are enough to address longstanding concerns. For many, the question is no longer just what happened in this specific incident—but how many more times they will be asked to watch it happen again.

SEE ALSO

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Bossip

    You May Also Like

    The American rapper Jay-Z (Shawn Corey Carter) looks on

    JAŸ-Z’s Yankee Stadium Setlist: Every Song We’re Hoping To Hear This Summer

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Christin Marie Studio

    Christin Marie Studio Jewelry Should Be Your Latest Obsession

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    The 32nd Annual Actor Awards Presented by SAG-AFTRA - Show

    9 Times Black Award Presenters Couldn’t Hide Their Joy When Black Winners Were Announced

    MadameNoire
    The Chi

    'The Chi' Signs Off: Paramount+ Shares First Look Photos From Its Final Season

    Global Grind
    Latest Stories
    Houston Rodeo Darlins Vol. 2
    30 Items
    Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

    Hotter Than A $2 Pistol! A Second Helpin’ Of Purrrty Darlins Who Looked Mighty Fine At Houston Rodeo 2026

    Comment
    EBONY Power 100 Gala
    Celebrity  |  Shannon Dawson

    Kang & Coretta Foreva: Meagan Good Sweetly Swoons Over Jonathan Majors While Marking Their 1st Wedding Anniversary

    Comment
    'Nemesis' First Look Photos
    9 Items
    Celebrity News  |  Sammy Approved

    First-Look Photos: Courtney A. Kemp Sets Her Next Power Play With Netflix’s ‘Nemesis’ Starring Y’lan Noel

    Comment
    Sean "Diddy" Combs Celebrates BET Lifetime Achievement At After Party Powered By Meta, Ciroc Premium Vodka And DeLeon Tequila
    Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

    Brandy Vocal Bible Blasts Shyne Dating Rumor, Ray J Threatens Him, Mase & Cam’ron—’Keep My Sister’s Name Out Your Mouth’

    Comment
    "Mufasa: The Lion King" Premiere - Arrivals
    Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

    Tina Knowles’ Gumbo Booth At Houston Rodeo Temporarily Shut Down By The Health Department After Complaint

    Comment

    Bossip

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close