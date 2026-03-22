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Tasha K Thanks Nicki Minaj For Donation To Pay Debt To Cardi B

Maga Money: Tasha K Thanks Nicki Minaj For ‘Generous’ GoFundMe Donation Amid Bankruptcy & $3M Cardi B Defamation Settlement

Blogger Tasha K is still talking but this time she's thanking Nicki Minaj for donating to the GoFundMe she's started to help her pay the $3M she owes Cardi B after losing her defamation lawsuit.

Published on March 22, 2026
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Tasha K seems to have the support of Nicki Minaj as she went live to thank the rapper for donating to the GoFundMe she started in order to pay the $3.5M judgment she owes to Cardi B.

Nicki Minaj x Cardi B
Source: Caylo Seals/ Christopher Polk

According to the disgraced blogger, Minaj joined her TikTok live and made a “generous” donation to her. In order to shore things up with Cardi B, Tasha K is asking her “winos” to make donations as frequently as possible. She’s also offering courses, merchandise and other rewards.

“I had a 15 year plan and I can keep it,” she said. “But my freedom of speech is being affected and I don’t like that. I got a big mouth and I gotta use it. It’s way too much wine out here for me to be keeping anything from y’all. I keep y’all glasses full, I keep y’all thirsty. So, thank you for talking me into creating this GoFundMe. I’m giving myself a year through various efforts to collect revenue.”

Well, she will certainly have some ground to cover as she and Cardi agreed to terms last year that would include Tasha making monthly payments to the rapper for five years until she pays out at least $1.2 million of the judgment. She was required to file chapter 11 bankruptcy in order to fulfill the requirements of the court.

She has since been trying to offload her assets including an alleged $875,000 property in Georgia that she claims she’s selling due to no longer being able to keep up with the renovations. Despite losing her court battle with Cardi, she is still reporting unsubstantiated claims via her many accounts including a YouTube channel with more than 1.3 million subscribers.

The latest celebrity to threaten legal action against the blogger was none other than rapper Boosie, who took issue with Tasha reporting on allegations made by a woman who claimed that the southern rapper sexually abused her when she was a child. Tasha encouraged her viewers to have the woman get in touch with her to share the alleged details of the story.

Well, she seems committed to shaking the table even with nothing to bring to it.

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