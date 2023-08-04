Tasha K pledged that she’s a member of Broke Phi Broke in bankruptcy court, claiming that she “does not have the ability to pay” Cardi B $4 million.

It seems like the infamous instigator was telling the truth online for a change: she “ain’t got it!” After years of refusing to cooperate or even apologize to the rapper, Radar Online reports she’s trying to make nice.

That’s one thing about those tables, they turn!

Tasha K Goes Bankrupt As Cardi B Starts To Collect Her $4 Million

Cardi has been as relentless in collecting her money as Tasha was in spreading defamatory stories about her. This year, the Grammy winner started collecting her coins and deep diving into Tasha’s finances. She sent Google subpoenas to determine how much the “content creator/influencer” earns from her YouTube channel.

In April, a judge declared Cardi had the right to seize Tasha K’s property to collect the massive debt. A month later, Tasha K filed for bankruptcy with $95 in her checking account. In her most recent court filings for Chapter 11, Tasha claimed he only has $58,595 in assets. That includes a $46,750 Chevy Silverado with a $53,412 lein for financing.

Without the truck, the vlogger says her assets are just $12K. And that doesn’t count for much while owing more than ten times that amount in taxes. Tasha owes the IRS $150K and $30K in state income taxes.

Check out what Tasha said in bankruptcy court about paying Cardi after the flip!