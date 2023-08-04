Tasha K pledged that she’s a member of Broke Phi Broke in bankruptcy court, claiming that she “does not have the ability to pay” Cardi B $4 million.
It seems like the infamous instigator was telling the truth online for a change: she “ain’t got it!” After years of refusing to cooperate or even apologize to the rapper, Radar Online reports she’s trying to make nice.
That’s one thing about those tables, they turn!
Tasha K Goes Bankrupt As Cardi B Starts To Collect Her $4 Million
Cardi has been as relentless in collecting her money as Tasha was in spreading defamatory stories about her. This year, the Grammy winner started collecting her coins and deep diving into Tasha’s finances. She sent Google subpoenas to determine how much the “content creator/influencer” earns from her YouTube channel.
In April, a judge declared Cardi had the right to seize Tasha K’s property to collect the massive debt. A month later, Tasha K filed for bankruptcy with $95 in her checking account. In her most recent court filings for Chapter 11, Tasha claimed he only has $58,595 in assets. That includes a $46,750 Chevy Silverado with a $53,412 lein for financing.
Without the truck, the vlogger says her assets are just $12K. And that doesn’t count for much while owing more than ten times that amount in taxes. Tasha owes the IRS $150K and $30K in state income taxes.
Check out what Tasha said in bankruptcy court about paying Cardi after the flip!
Tasha K Repeats “I Ain’t Got It” In Bankruptcy Court For Cardi B Defamation Suit Judgment
Cardi remains Tasha’s biggest creditor after the dust settled from the defamation suit. Tasha accused Cardi of working as an escort in the past, using hard drugs, and having an STD. Despite denying all the allegations, they still hurt the former reality star’s personal and professional life.
The rapper won $1 million in damages, $250K for medical expenses to disprove the claims, $1.5 million in punitive damages, and another $1.3 million for her attorney fees.
“Clearly [Tasha] does not have the ability to pay the [Cardi] judgment in full,” Tasha’s attorney admitted in court. She hopes to “amicably resolve the [Cardi] judgment,” most likely with a payment plan under Chapter 11, which will allow Tasha to keep her business going.
Unfortunately, that business includes continuing to run her mouth about Cardi’s personal life.
The “WAP” star had to halt collections during the bankruptcy proceedings. That didn’t stop her from the financial forensics. She also filed subpoenas for financial records from Tasha’s husband,
Cardi has not yet responded to Tasha’s latest bankruptcy claims. It will be interesting to see how “amicable” the queen of “You got beef with me forever!” will be. Tasha K added fuel to the fire with a slick comment about Cardi and Takeoff’s death. How expensive does this beef have to be for Tasha to learn that shutting up is free?
Since Tasha wanted to be funny, Cardi vowed to get hilarious in the booth on “Jealousy.” Fans clocked her bars about a hating “bad body b*tch with the jumbo teeth” as a Tasha K reference.
Whew, good luck getting out of debt with Cardi B, Tasha K! You’re going to need it!
