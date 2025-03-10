Nice Try, Tasha! Tasha K Still Owes Cardi B $4M Lawsuit Settlement, Judge Puts Bankrupt Blogger On Payment Plan

Tasha K claimed she was too broke for Bardi by filing for bankruptcy when she lost a $4 million lawsuit, but she’s still on the hook for the settlement with a new payment plan.

Cardi’s coin-collecting efforts didn’t stop when Tasha K claimed she couldn’t afford to pay up. Now, the blogger has a way out of bankruptcy, but not without settling that multimillion-dollar score. TMZ reports that the court put the controversial creator on a lawsuit layaway for her legal debt.

On Wednesday, a bankruptcy judge approved a payment plan to satisfy Tasha K’s outstanding balance from the court battle, which started in 2019. This arrangement allows Cardi to take a cut every time Tasha secures the bag. The controversial content creator won’t lose everything to cover the staggering sum awarded to her, but filing for Chapter 11 in 2023 only bought her more time.

Cardi B’s Court Victory Is About More Than Money

Cardi has long suspected that Tasha stashed her cash and even claimed to have proof of secret offshore accounts. With that in mind, TMZ reports that the bankruptcy court isn’t letting any funny money slide and will closely monitor her finances. Tasha will have to submit tax returns and quarterly earnings reports to the court throughout the repayment period.

The Grammy winner needed more assurances because Tasha ignored every opportunity to remove the defamatory videos before taking an L in court. A non-disparagement clause will prohibit Tasha from making any more derogatory remarks about Cardi or her family. After all, this drama started with a “malicious campaign” falsely accusing Cardi of having STDs, abusing drugs, and engaging in prostitution.

Rather than back down or apologize, the Unwine host stood 10 toes down, even when that might have been enough for Cardi to forgive her. Tasha fought every step of the way, from appeals to seemingly fleeing to the motherland to telling a bankruptcy court she only had $95 in her account. If you say so, sis!

Hopefully, the broke blogger will stay booked and busy and out of trouble.