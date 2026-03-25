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Tiny Harris Gets Candid About Fame & Legacy On 'Uncensored'

UNCENSORED: Tiny Harris Talks Xscape, Meeting T.I. & Their Marriage–‘The Love Is Stronger Than Ever’

Tameka 'Tiny' Harris steps into her truth like never before with an upcoming episode of TV One's Uncensored.

Published on March 25, 2026
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UNCENSORED Premiere Event
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Tameka “Tiny” Harris is stepping into her truth like never before. The Xscape star pulls back the curtain on her life in an upcoming episode of Uncensored, delivering the kind of raw, unfiltered storytelling the series is known for. 

Tiny Harris
Source: TV One / Uncensored

Set to premiere on Mar. 26, the TV One special traces Tiny’s journey from a teenage dreamer in Atlanta to a chart-topping artist, songwriter, and reality TV mainstay. According to the network’s press release, the episode dives deep into both her wins and her wounds, offering viewers a closer look at the woman behind the headlines.

Tiny Harris
Source: TV One / Uncensored

Tiny keeps it real about her early days with Xscape and the industry pressures that came with fame at a young age. She reflects on moments of feeling unsupported, including when she became pregnant with her first child and struggled to find understanding within her group and from mentor Jermaine Dupri. It is a vulnerable admission that provides additional context to the group’s behind-the-scenes dynamics.

Music lovers also get a reminder of Tiny’s pen game. She revisits co-writing TLC’s iconic hit “No Scrubs” with Kandi Burruss — a track that not only dominated the charts but also helped define an era of R&B. Moments like these remind fans of her legacy as more than just a performer. She continues to influence generations with her voice and her pen.

The episode does not shy away from cultural history either. Tiny shares a chilling memory involving Biggie, recalling the night he apologized to Xscape for a diss record just hours before his tragic death. It is one of several stories that place her at the center of pivotal moments in Hip Hop and R&B history.

Of course, her relationship with T.I. is also front and center.

Tiny opens up about meeting him and the highs and lows of their marriage, giving an honest look at love, growth, and the challenges of navigating a public relationship.

She also touches on motherhood and her ongoing evolution as a woman determined to define herself beyond public perception.

Tiny Harris
Source: TV One / Uncensored

The tea does not stop there. Tiny celebrates a major legal win involving the OMG Girlz, who secured a $71 million verdict in a lawsuit over the unauthorized use of their likeness. She speaks to ownership, protection, and legacy.

At its core, Uncensored continues its mission of spotlighting Black voices with depth and honesty. This time, Tiny is making sure her story is told her way.

Be sure to tune into Tiny’s episode of Uncensored on Mar. 26 on TV One. 

Check out the trailer below:

RELATED: ‘Power’ Play! 50 Cent Disses T.I. & Tiny On ‘Power: Origins’ Theme, Threatens They’ll Need ‘Crisis PR’ For Documentary On Assault Allegations

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