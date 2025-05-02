Tiny Harris Says Biggie Smalls Apologized About Dissing Xscape Moments Before His Death

More than 25 years after Biggie Smalls’ murder, Tiny Harris shared what he said to her right before his last moments.

Biggie became known for his disses and beefs as much as his generational talent and hit records. He usually aimed at fellow rappers competing for the top spot in the industry, but one of his more infamous lines targeted a girl group unprovoked. Shortly before his death, Tiny says Notorious B.I.G. tried to make things right after dissing Xscape.

On The Morning Hustle, Lore’l asked Xscape how they felt about the controversial commentary when they hit the scene. In a recent interview, Jermaine Dupri recalled trouble launching the group “because they weren’t considered cute.” Kandi Burruss said it didn’t bother her then or now because “when we dropped them albums, they went platinum each time.”

At the time, Biggie dissed the group on “Just Playin’ (Dreams),” saying:

“I’ll f**k RuPaul before I f**k them ugly a** Xscape b***hes.”

Kandi didn’t let the comments faze her, but refused to give Biggie the time of day when he tried to make up at the Vibe afterparty for the 1997 Soul Train Music Awards. The “Big Poppa” star was already in a peace-making era as he returned to Los Angeles in the wake of his rap rival, Tupac Shakur’s death. While Biggie mourned his former friend, he also tried to apologize to Xscape.

The RHOA alum said she missed the moment because “the girls are more forgiving than I, and I feel bad until this day,” she said. “I wouldn’t go over there,” when he asked to speak to them.

“He was very nice and apologetic. He basically said, ‘I don’t know what I was thinking. I’m ugly as hell. I just want to say I apologize,” Tiny recalled. “I went and told Kandi what happened and he ended up passing probably 20 or 30 minutes after that,” she continued.

Tamika Scott added, “He was definitely a fan. He came to our show in New York.”

Tiny remembered that he came to several of their shows with front row seats, and each time he tried to talk to the group. Yet each time, they turned him away until what turned out to be his last moments.

