Tiny Harris Says She ‘Expected’ 50 Cent To Drag Her Into T.I. Beef, Salutes Sons’ Support–‘I Appreciate Them’

Source: Gilbert Flores/Paras Griffin – 50 Cent, Tiny Harris and T.I.

Tiny Harris has been in the spotlight long enough to know when something is worth her energy, and when it absolutely isn’t. So when 50 Cent decided to drag her into his ongoing feud with her husband, T.I., she didn’t flinch. Sitting down for an interview on The Breakfast Club on March 26, Tiny made it clear that 50 posting an unflattering image of her back in February didn’t shake her. In fact, she brushed it off entirely, saying she “really didn’t give a damn” about the jab. But it was heartwarming to see her family, especially sons King and Domani, step in to defend her.

While fans may have been surprised to see her pulled into the situation, Tiny wasn’t.

“I already knew it was coming, you know? And it came,” she told The Breakfast Club on Thursday. “So, I was expecting it. Nobody else, I don’t think, was expecting it,” she said.

What started the drama?

The tension between 50 Cent and T.I. had already been brewing for weeks. What started as talk of a potential VERZUZ battle quickly spiraled into something messier. Back in February, 50 took to Instagram, his usual battleground, to mock T.I. and firmly shut down the idea of sharing a stage, even posting a clip tied to T.I.’s 2008 legal testimony against Hosea Thomas, a controversial case where he was accused of being a snitch.

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From there, the feud only escalated. But somewhere along the way, the shots stopped being just about T.I., and that’s where Tiny took issue. In addition to the unflattering photo, 50 took several more digs at her throughout his internet spat with T.I.

“I mean I feel like you should have kept the beef with the man you was dealing with…I ain’t got nothing to do with this. Like, who goes after the woman? That’s crazy,” Tiny said.

Tiny Harris says she is amazed at how her family has stood up for her.

Despite her calm reaction, the situation affected the rest of her family differently. The couple’s sons, King and Domani, didn’t hesitate to jump into the fray. In early March, both released diss tracks aimed at 50 Cent, with Domani dropping “Ms. Jackson” and King firing off his own, “Drop Top.” T.I. himself added fuel to the fire with his diss track “The Right One.”

For Tiny, watching her sons defend her was emotional, but in a good way.

“It was a proud moment that they wanted to speak up for their mom,” Tiny continued, who praised both Domani and King’s diss tracks, calling them “really good.”

Tiny Harris also spoke about the situation on The Tamron Hall Show

She echoed that same sentiment during an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show on Thursday, reflecting on how deeply her family felt about the situation.

“I’m gonna be honest, I wasn’t as affected as my family was,” she continued. “They really felt some kind of way…I appreciate them for wanting to step up…I couldn’t ask for that. I didn’t know they were gonna do that.”

Still, not all of the responses were measured. King, in particular, took things personally and went off on 50 Cent in a since-deleted Instagram video.

“Bitch ass n***a wanna say something about my mama, your mama dead as fuck n***a. Your mama dead as f**k, go dig her up. Go dig her up. F**k,” King shouted, throwing insults about 50 Cent’s deceased mother, Sabrina Jackson. “Post a picture of your motherf**king mama n***a, she dead n***a! Pay respect, n***a. Stop f**king playing with my mama n***a. N***a ain’t playing like that, n***a ain’t going like that n***a. How y’all b***h ass n***a raised, I’m not raised like that. I don’t go, I’m not going about my mama n***a.”

King was also spotted wearing a shirt featuring a photo of 50 Cent’s late mother. While the act crossed a line, Tiny Harris understood where it came from. To her, it was less about the words and more about the loyalty behind them.

Why are T.I. and 50 Cent beefing over VERZUZ?

Meanwhile, T.I. had his own perspective on how everything spiraled out of control. Speaking on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast in February, he explained that the VERZUZ conversation was never meant to be competitive, it was supposed to be celebratory.

“It was really about celebrating each other’s catalog,” said T.I. “Me and this n***a talked about this. I just ain’t call him out of the blue. This ain’t come out of nowhere. We were moving around in Los Angeles, selling some shows together.”

According to T.I., there had been an understanding between the two years ago, or so he thought, that they would set up the battle. But when he brought it into the public eye, 50 Cent’s confused reaction caught him off guard.

”Oh you playing? Ok we gon play …Well, how about, fu—k all of it then,” T.I. said. “Because now, I question your character… N***a, just say you don’t want to do it. All that other extra lame ass sh*t man, that sh*t goofy.”

By that point, any chance of a VERZUZ battle was effectively dead.

“Man that sh*t ain’t gonna happen. I don’t want to stand on stage with him… I don’t respect him,” T.I. told the podcast last month.

If there was any hope that things would cool down, it didn’t last long. 50 Cent doubled down, continuing to take shots, this time through music. Earlier this month, he released the theme song for his upcoming show Power: Origins, where he appeared to throw more shade at both T.I. and Tiny, even referencing rumors about their relationship.

Do you think T.I. and 50 Cent can work things out?

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