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Angela Simmons' Blind Date With Cam Newton Gave Her The 'Ick'

The Feeling Is Not ‘Mutual’: Angela Simmons Recounts Blind Date With Cam Newton, Says He Gave Her The ‘Ick’

Angela Simmons appeared on Cam Newton's podcast where the two recalled a date they had in 2011 that left her with the 'ick.'

Published on March 29, 2026
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Cam Newton x Angela Simmons
Source: Derek White/ Romain Maurice

Angela Simmons appeared on Cam Newton’s Funky Friday podcast where the two took an interesting trip down memory lane about the “ick”-tastic blind date.

During the sit-down, Simmons and Newton decided to put to bed rumors that the pair dated way back in the day. Apparently, the two were set up by Kris Jenner’s man, Corey Gamble, prior to Newton’s draft night, by the former player’s own recollection.

“We went to this diner. We sat down and talked. This was the first time I met you. A mutual friend connected us,” Simmons explained. “You, the whole time, were making jokes and laughing at your own jokes. So, you sat across from me. And I didn’t know what to expect, you’re making jokes that I thought were just not funny. And you were patting yourself on the back and laughing.”

She continued,

“When we take the taxi back that’s when you decided to be nicer. I was about to be like, ‘Alright, bet. Bye.’ But we sat outside the hotel. We talked. That’s when I got to know you.”

“That was the night before I got drafted. So you can kind of imagine, like… I didn’t know where I was going,” Newton said. “I don’t remembering being that corny.”

The interview quickly made its rounds due to yet another blunder by Newton who questioned whether or not the “mutual” friend that introduced the two was known to them both. A lot of hat, not so much brain, it seems.

Though the two ended up maintaining a friendship, Simmons was clear that she was not feeling him, at all.

“It felt like an arrogant asshole,” Simmons interjected. “You sat across from me and, I can’t remember the joke, but I remember thinking ‘This is not funny.’ And you were like, ‘Haha! Tap me on back.’ I said, ‘Oh, I’m ready to go.’”

Nonetheless, she and Cam were able to come back to common ground though they never went on another date in the 15 years since. Angela also shared that she’s now focusing on music ventures as a spoken word artist.

She released a track called “Run To” featuring fellow New Yorker Jadakiss and a singer named Résa to mixed reviews. Many wondered what her angle was and it’s still not completely clear but she’s definitely not afraid to use all of her creative ideas to the max.

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