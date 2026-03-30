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Police Investigating Racist Vandalism Chicago’s Definition Theatre

‘Murder Black Women’: Police Investigating Racist Vandalism Scrawled On Chicago Theatre

Published on March 30, 2026
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  • Racist, gendered attack targets Black-led theater, aiming to intimidate and silence Black voices.
  • Despite threats, the theater remains resilient, doubling down on its mission to amplify Black stories.
  • Overt hatred exposes the need to address underlying conditions that enable such racism, not just condemn it.
Definition Theatre Hyde Park
Source: CBS News / Definition Theatre

The racist vandalism targeting Definition Theatre in Chicago’s Hyde Park neighborhood is as vile as it is revealing—a blunt, ugly reminder that anti-Black hatred, particularly directed at Black women, remains deeply embedded and dangerously alive.

According to reporting from CBS News, someone scrawled the message “Murder Black Women” across the theater’s front window on March 13, an act so explicitly violent and hateful that it transcends mere vandalism and enters the realm of terror. Chicago Police Department are investigating it as a hate crime, which is the bare minimum response to a threat that is both gendered and racialized in its brutality. 

The theater itself, run by Black women and committed to centering Black storytelling, was targeted during the closing weekend of a production created by Black women. That timing feels deliberate, an attempt not just to deface property but to intimidate, silence, and degrade a space explicitly dedicated to uplifting Black voices. It’s difficult to interpret the message as anything other than a direct attack on Black womanhood, artistry, and existence itself. 

The reporting highlighted by Block Club Chicago underscores that, despite this hateful act, the theater refuses to be deterred. Instead of retreating, those behind Definition Theatre are doubling down on their mission to amplify Black voices, a response that is both admirable and necessary in the face of such contempt. This resilience, however, should not be romanticized to the point where the original harm is minimized. The burden should not fall on Black artists to prove their strength in the face of threats that should never exist in the first place.

Community organizations, including the Council on American-Islamic Relations in Chicago, condemned the vandalism, calling it a “disturbing act” and urging a thorough investigation.  But condemnation alone feels insufficient when the underlying conditions that produce this kind of hatred remain unaddressed.

What makes this incident especially repugnant is its clarity. There is no ambiguity, no coded language to debate, just a direct call for violence against Black women, written brazenly in public. It exposes the kind of racism that many prefer to pretend is a relic of the past, when in reality it continues to manifest in ways that are both overt and insidious.

That Definition Theatre continues its work anyway is a testament to its purpose. But the fact that it has to persist under these conditions is an indictment of a society that still allows such naked hatred to surface so easily—and so violently.

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