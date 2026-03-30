Close
Celebrity

2 Black Texas State Troopers Awarded $1.7 Million In Lawsuit

Still Negro: 2 Black Texas State Troopers Awarded $1.7 Million In Racial Harassment Lawsuit

Published on March 30, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Texas police, shield, badge. Cowboy hat. Investigator.
Source: fstop123 / Getty

Two recent news reports detail a significant legal victory for two Black Texas state troopers who successfully sued the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), exposing what a jury agreed was a pattern of racial discrimination and retaliation. Together, the reporting shows a case that not only resulted in a nearly $1.7 million payout, but also laid bare the deeply entrenched inequities the troopers say defined their careers.

According to TheGrio, the lawsuit—filed in 2020—centered on Special Agent Jari McPherson and former Corporal Jerald Sams, both of whom alleged years of racially hostile treatment. The outlet reports that the men described being passed over for promotions, assigned more difficult and less desirable work, and subjected to racist remarks from colleagues and supervisors. McPherson also faced retaliation after filing an internal complaint, allegedly being denied opportunities and reassigned to a unit composed largely of minority troopers that handled disproportionately burdensome workloads with fewer days off. A jury ultimately agreed that DPS either knew or should have known about the discrimination and failed to take meaningful corrective action.

Meanwhile, FOX 7 Austin focuses on both the outcome and the personal toll of the case, reporting that a jury awarded nearly $1.7 million in damages between the two men. Sams received approximately $875,000 in emotional distress damages, while McPherson was awarded just under $800,000 for economic and emotional harm combined. The station also highlights the long arc of Sams’ career, noting that after more than two decades with DPS, he endured repeated instances of racist behavior, including derogatory comments and stereotyping that eroded his sense of pride in the profession.

Despite the verdict, DPS is pushing back, seeking to challenge the jury’s decision and arguing that the findings were inconsistent—an effort the plaintiffs’ attorney criticized as a refusal to fully confront systemic issues within the agency.

Ultimately, the case represents more than a financial judgment. For McPherson and Sams, the verdict stands as both validation of their experiences and a broader reckoning for discriminatory practices within one of Texas’ most powerful law enforcement bodies.

SEE ALSO

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Bossip

    You May Also Like

    Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 03, 2025

    Angel Reese Covers Vogue Australia In Cornrows - And Looks TF Good

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

    ‘I Did Not Read The Fine Print,’ Again?! — Chilli Denies MAGA Affiliation After Donations To Trump Campaign Revealed

    MadameNoire
    TLC's 30th Anniversary Celebration of "CrazySexyCool" and The Dungeon Family Reunion with Goodie Mob

    Chilli Apologizes For Accidentally Sharing Michelle Obama Conspiracy Theory, Denies Being MAGA

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Premiere Of Netflix's "The Six Triple Eight"

    H.E.R. Brings Filipino Folklore To The Big Screen With DreamWorks’ ‘Forgotten Island’

    Global Grind
    Latest Stories
    Druski arrives at 2024 BET Awards - Arrivals
    3 Items
    Celebrity News  |  lexdirects

    Too Funny Or Too Far? Druski Causes Conniptions Over ‘Conservative Women’ Sketch, Fact-Checks Rumored Grandpappy Post Amid Whiteface Fracas

    Comment
    Tyrese and Tank perform at BET Experience At L.A. LIVE. - Day 3
    Celebrity News  |  lexdirects

    Verzuz Returns With Tank & Tyrese! The Clash Of The TGT Titans Serves Soulful Shade, ‘Headliner’ Hijinks & Celebrity Cameos

    Comment
    Cardi B performs at Madison Square Garden
    Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

    Name-Check Nightmare: Cardi Can’t Help But Cringe After Accidentally Mentioning Offset In ‘Cartier Bardi’ Blunder

    Comment
    Megan Thee Stallion x Moulin Rouge! The Musical
    Celebrity  |  Sammyapproved

    Megan Thee Milestone Maker Celebrates ‘Moulin Rouge,’ Says Her Late Mom Manifested Broadway Debut

    Comment
    Houston Rodeo 2026 Vol 3
    22 Items
    Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

    Hotter Than A $2 Pistol! One Last Helpin’ Of Purrrty Darlins Who Looked Mighty Fine At Houston Rodeo 2026

    Comment

    Bossip

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close