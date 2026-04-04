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Kid Fury Has 'Furious Thoughts' On Unfiltered New Podcast

Kid Fury Has ‘Furious Thoughts’ About Cinderella, Stomach Tats, Bell Biv DeVoe’s ‘Poison’, UNO At Game Nights & More On New Podcast, Debuts On Global Charts

Kid Fury launches new podcast, 'Furious Thoughts,' with unfiltered takes, special guests, and more

Published on April 4, 2026
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Kid Fury 'Furious Thoughts' asset
Source: Cake Media Network

Unfiltered comedian and cultural commentator Kid Fury is entering his emerging media mogul era with his newly launched Furious Thoughts podcast after years of dominating the space with BFF Crissle on their popular The Read podcast.

“[This] is going to be an extension of what I used to do on YouTube that I kind of missed doing, which is just a random stream of consciousness that I needed to get out,” he said in an interview with TIME.

“I will still be working on The Read, and I guess I’m a glutton for punishment because I don’t stop working.”

Known for his furiously funny takes, viral moments, and unapologetic honesty, Fury shares his (furious) thoughts on everything from playing the same three games on game night to his disdain for classic Bell Biv DeVoe hit ‘Poison.’

Fans first fell in love with the Miami native’s candid storytelling and L-O-L commentary on The Read, which set the tone for his creative work on Issa Rae’s authentic Rap Sh** series on HBO Max.

Now, he’s channeling that same provocative wit and cultural insight into a fresh format built for today’s conversations media-savvy audiences text their group chats about.

Furious Thoughts (which made an immediate impact on Apple’s Society & Culture charts) marks the second original show to debut from Cake Media in partnership with Loud Speakers Network, further cementing Cake Media’s growing footprint as a home for culturally resonant, creator-led storytelling.

“Seeing Furious Thoughts hit the global charts on launch day was incredibly exciting for our team,” said Jessica Devine, CEO of Cake Media, per The Source.

“Early chart success is one of the clearest indicators of audience demand, and the response speaks for itself. We’re pleased to be working with Loud Speakers Network to bring the show to market at scale.”

To get your weekly serving of Furious Thoughts, click here.

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