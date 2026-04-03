Heathens Gon’ Hate: White Non-Profit Anti-DEI Group Sues Congressional Black Caucus Over Scholarship Initiative

Lawsuit claims Black student scholarship discriminates, but it's part of a strategic campaign against diversity programs.

Scholarship aims to address historic barriers faced by Black students, yet is being reframed as unfair.

Efforts to dismantle diversity initiatives twist civil rights laws to preserve power imbalances.

Source: Abu Hanifah / Getty

If you thought that white supremacy was all about nooses, burning crosses, and pointy hoods, we would implore you to think about it more broadly than that.

A recent USA Today report details a lawsuit that perfectly encapsulates the growing, cynical backlash against diversity, equity, and inclusion—an effort that has become a central pillar of the broader political agenda championed by the Trump era. At the center of the controversy is the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation (CBCF), a longstanding institution created to address systemic inequities in education and leadership opportunities for Black Americans.

Source: Boston Globe / Getty

The lawsuit was filed by the American Alliance for Equal Rights, an organization led by anti-affirmative action activist Edward Blum. The group claims that a CBCF scholarship program—specifically the CBC Spouses Education Scholarship—illegally discriminates by restricting eligibility to Black students. The plaintiffs, reportedly Asian and Hispanic students affiliated with Blum’s organization, argue they were excluded because of their race, invoking the Civil Rights Act of 1866 as the legal basis for their complaint.

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But this lawsuit doesn’t exist in a vacuum—it’s part of a calculated, relentless campaign to dismantle programs designed to address historic racial inequality. As USA Today outlines, Blum and his allies have spent years targeting DEI initiatives across higher education, corporate America, and nonprofit sectors, especially after the 2023 Supreme Court decision that gutted affirmative action. What we’re witnessing is not a principled defense of “fairness,” but a strategic rollback of even the most modest efforts to level a deeply uneven playing field.

The scholarship program in question was created precisely because Black students have long faced systemic barriers—underfunded schools, fewer resources, and entrenched inequality. CBCF leaders have emphasized that these scholarships are not just financial aid, but recognition and validation for students historically denied both. Yet, in today’s political climate, even these targeted remedies are being reframed as discriminatory.

This is where the broader Trump-aligned agenda becomes impossible to ignore. The lawsuit mirrors a wider assault on DEI policies, one that seeks to erase the language of systemic racism while simultaneously preserving its effects. By weaponizing civil rights law—originally intended to protect formerly enslaved people—against programs that support Black students, these efforts twist the very concept of equality into something unrecognizable.

Ultimately, as reported by USA Today, this case is less about fairness and more about power: who gets access, who gets opportunity, and who is once again being told to wait their turn.