Close
Civil Rights & Social Justice

Lawsuit filed against Congressional Black Caucus Over Scholarship

Heathens Gon’ Hate: White Non-Profit Anti-DEI Group Sues Congressional Black Caucus Over Scholarship Initiative

Published on April 3, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Lawsuit claims Black student scholarship discriminates, but it's part of a strategic campaign against diversity programs.
  • Scholarship aims to address historic barriers faced by Black students, yet is being reframed as unfair.
  • Efforts to dismantle diversity initiatives twist civil rights laws to preserve power imbalances.
Stack of Hundred Dollar Bills on Scholarship Application Form for Education Funding
Source: Abu Hanifah / Getty

If you thought that white supremacy was all about nooses, burning crosses, and pointy hoods, we would implore you to think about it more broadly than that.

A recent USA Today report details a lawsuit that perfectly encapsulates the growing, cynical backlash against diversity, equity, and inclusion—an effort that has become a central pillar of the broader political agenda championed by the Trump era. At the center of the controversy is the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation (CBCF), a longstanding institution created to address systemic inequities in education and leadership opportunities for Black Americans.

Harvard Admissions Lawsuit
Source: Boston Globe / Getty

The lawsuit was filed by the American Alliance for Equal Rights, an organization led by anti-affirmative action activist Edward Blum. The group claims that a CBCF scholarship program—specifically the CBC Spouses Education Scholarship—illegally discriminates by restricting eligibility to Black students. The plaintiffs, reportedly Asian and Hispanic students affiliated with Blum’s organization, argue they were excluded because of their race, invoking the Civil Rights Act of 1866 as the legal basis for their complaint. 

But this lawsuit doesn’t exist in a vacuum—it’s part of a calculated, relentless campaign to dismantle programs designed to address historic racial inequality. As USA Today outlines, Blum and his allies have spent years targeting DEI initiatives across higher education, corporate America, and nonprofit sectors, especially after the 2023 Supreme Court decision that gutted affirmative action.  What we’re witnessing is not a principled defense of “fairness,” but a strategic rollback of even the most modest efforts to level a deeply uneven playing field.

The scholarship program in question was created precisely because Black students have long faced systemic barriers—underfunded schools, fewer resources, and entrenched inequality. CBCF leaders have emphasized that these scholarships are not just financial aid, but recognition and validation for students historically denied both.  Yet, in today’s political climate, even these targeted remedies are being reframed as discriminatory.

This is where the broader Trump-aligned agenda becomes impossible to ignore. The lawsuit mirrors a wider assault on DEI policies, one that seeks to erase the language of systemic racism while simultaneously preserving its effects. By weaponizing civil rights law—originally intended to protect formerly enslaved people—against programs that support Black students, these efforts twist the very concept of equality into something unrecognizable.

Ultimately, as reported by USA Today, this case is less about fairness and more about power: who gets access, who gets opportunity, and who is once again being told to wait their turn.

SEE ALSO

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Bossip

    You May Also Like

    Impact Music Convention

    Brandy’s Memoir Confession Sparks Outrage — Fans Slam ‘Nasty Work’ Over Wanya Morris Allegations

    MadameNoire
    US-POLITICS-TRUMP

    President Donald Trump Hurls Expletives At Iran On Easter Sunday

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Universal Pictures Presents A Halle Bailey And Chloe Bailey Hosted Private Screening For "You, Me & Tuscany" In Los Angeles On Thursday, April 2nd

    Chloe And Halle Bailey Delivered A Sister Style Moment At 'You, Me & Tuscany' Screening You Need To See

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    You, Me & Tuscany asset

    Halle Bailey & Regé-Jean Page Talk Catching Flights And Feelings & 'You, Me & Tuscany’s' Sweet, Soft Life Love [Exclusive]

    Global Grind
    Latest Stories
    "Run" Atlanta Premiere
    Reality TV  |  Kerbi Lynn

    Peach & Passion! Porsha Williams Talks #RHOA Season 17 And Finding Love With Her New Girlfriend

    Comment
    Jonathan Majors at "Magazine Dreams" Special Screening - Q&A
    Entertainment  |  Kerbi Lynn

    Jonathan Majors Falls From Unsecured Window On Daily Wire Film, Producers Refuse To ‘Negotiate With Communists’ As Crew Strikes Over Safety

    Comment
    Fanfix Live Presents: Landon Barker
    21 Items
    Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

    Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 138

    Comment
    THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA: Season 17
    7 Items
    Celebrity  |  Shannon Dawson

    ‘Who Said That’, Clapbacks & A ‘265’ Days Dilemma: Porsha Williams’ Most Memorable #RHOA Moments

    Comment
    Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball
    Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

    World Autism Awareness Day: Emily B Bravely Shares ‘Sacred’ Story About Daughter Journey’s Autism—’There Has Been LOVE’

    Comment

    Bossip

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close