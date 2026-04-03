Zendaya's Most Gag-Worthy Fashion From Her 'Drama' Press Tour
Am I The Drama? Zendaya’s Most Gag-Worthy Fashion Moments From ‘The Drama’ Press Tour
- Zendaya and her stylist Lae Roach create iconic, thematic fashion looks for her 'Drama' movie press tour.
- Zendaya's 'something blue' Schiaparelli gown with 65,000 feathers is a standout fashion moment.
- Zendaya's looks span classic, modern, and borrowed styles, highlighting her fashion icon status.
When we heard Zendaya was in a new film called, ‘The Drama,’ we wondered if she thought, is this this play about me? Zendaya is more than a movie star, she’s a fashion icon. And when she does press for a movie, she and her longtime bestie, stylist and image architect Law Roach put on a show in the most divine way. For fashion girlies, it’s like having a front row seat to the pearly gates parting and out pours heavenly looks only she and Law could execute.
Coincidentally, the duo cleverly concocted their own dress code for the promo trail. Drawing inspiration from the theme of the film, in which Zendaya and Robert Patterson play an engaged couple, and her real life (Zendaya and Tom Holland reportedly married in a private ceremony), they gave us “Something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue.”
Her latest and final ‘something blue” look is a testament to Law’s eye for off-the-runway pieces, Zendaya’s svelte frame that is like a canvas and their trust in one another. It reportedly took the designer Schiaparelli 8,000 Hours and 65,000 feathers to create the fashion moment that left everyone’s mouth agape.
Everything about Zendaya’s look was perfect. No notes. Her hair was sculpted by celebrity hairstylist Ursula Stephens, who drew inspiration from her animalistic gown.
“The dress was so elegant and we didn’t want to do something predictable, so we went with the total opposite- sleek. Wet-ish. Almost edgy but not quite. Like when a bird gets caught in the rain,” she said in an official statement. It’s a look that will live rent-free in our mental archives.
Something Blue
And to think, she’s been giving us wow moments the entire “Drama” press tour. Keep scrolling for more gag-worthy fashion looks from Zendaya along the ‘Drama’ promo trail.
Something New
Some looks deserve to be memorialized and this dreamy Parisian look is one of them. Wearing Matieres Fecales, Zendaya was a vision of purrfection wearing their “Debra” frayed chiffon rose dress from SS26 collection “Hannah.” The wind was a paid actor.
Something Blue
In the tradition of something blue, Zendaya wore a dazzling blue Di Petsa aw26 gown at ‘The Drama’ premiere in NYC.
Something New
Zendaya could’ve gone from the red carpet to down the aisle in this pristine custom white gown with black train detail by Louis Vuitton.
Something Borrowed
Tapping back into something borrowed, Zendaya looked to her own closet where she plucked this iconic silk corseted Vivienne Westwood gown that she wore to the 2015 Oscars.
Something Borrowed
This look had Law Roach seeing De Ja Vu. To convey the bridal theme of “something borrowed,” he put Z (his nickname for the star), in this classic black Giorgio Armani dress with plunging neckline, once wore by Cate Blanchett.
Am I The Drama? Zendaya’s Most Gag-Worthy Fashion Moments From ‘The Drama’ Press Tour was originally published on hellobeautiful.com