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Cardi B Tells Fans Not To Bully Bia Despite Beef At Boston Concert

Pretty & Peaceful AF! Cardi B Tells Fans Not To Bully Bia At Boston ‘Little Miss Drama’ Stop, Receives Proclamation From City

Cardi B may be petty but she's not a bully. The 'Am I The Drama?' rapper asked fans to stop bullying the Boston native online.

Published on April 4, 2026
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Cardi B proved that she’s petty but not down with bullying as she urged fans at her Boston tour stop to give BIA a break from online criticism.

Cardi B x Bia
Source: Johnny Nunez/Gary Gershoff

Despite performing her diss track aimed at the Boston native, Cardi urged her fans to not keep up the social media takedown of BIA.

“We not gonna do that. Don’t bully that girl on social media. Don’t do that, don’t do that,” she told the crowd immediately after performing the song. “She’s gonna wanna beat the s**t out of me after today. If I see you, I see you, I don’t give a f**k—it’s up and stuck. But don’t bully her on social media, I don’t like that.”

Deep down in there is a little growth. We see you, Cardi!

Still, the “Pretty & Petty” performance has become a moment on the tour with Cardi doing her own #mutechallenge right after the opening line of the song where the audience is tasked with naming five Bia songs “gun pointed to ya head.” Chile.

The City of Boston also seems to have picked sides despite BIA’s native roots. City Councilor Julia Mejia presented the “Magnet” rapper with a proclamation from the city declaring Apr. 2 Cardi B day in Boston.

“Cardi represents excellence at the highest level, and demonstrates that we can show up as we are in #AllMeansAll spaces & places, and thrive [crown emoji],” Mejia wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for being an inspiration to so many, and for using your platform to amplify voices and stories that go often unheard.”

Cardi and BIA’s ongoing feud began in 2024 where the latter took shots at the former’s children and personal life. Cardi didn’t have as much to say in the moment; however, her response on wax seems to have made her the undisputed champion in the beef. Plus, getting a day named after you on your enemy’s turf is one crazy finishing move.

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