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Angel Reese Traded From The Chicago Sky To The Atlanta Dream

Where The Playas Play: Angel Reese Traded From Chicago Sky To Atlanta Dream

Published on April 6, 2026
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Spain v USA: Women's World Cup 2026 Qualifier
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The WNBA just got hit with a MAJOR shake-up—and honestly, it feels like the start of a whole new era.

According to ESPN via sports journalist bae Taylor Rooks, the Chicago Sky has traded superstar forward Angel Reese to the Atlanta Dream in one of the first blockbuster moves of the 2026 offseason—and yeah, this one is HUGE.

Let’s talk about Reese for a second. She’s only 23, but she’s already been dominating the league. We’re talking back-to-back seasons leading the WNBA in rebounding, putting up ridiculous numbers night after night, and racking up double-doubles like it’s nothing. She quickly became the face of Chicago’s rebuild after being drafted in 2024, bringing energy, personality, and serious star power every time she stepped on the court. 

So why trade her? That’s where things get a little messy.

Chicago struggled a lot—they finished a rough 10–34 last season—and tensions started to build. Reese publicly voiced frustration with the team’s performance and direction, which eventually led to a suspension and an apology. It wasn’t exactly smooth sailing behind the scenes, and you could feel that something had to give.

Enter Atlanta.

The Dream are coming off a strong season (30–14 👀), and they’re clearly in win-now mode. Adding Reese? That’s a power move. She brings elite rebounding, toughness, and a competitive edge that could seriously elevate Atlanta into title contention. The Dream see her as a perfect fit for their future—and honestly, it’s not hard to see why. 

In return, Chicago gets future assets: first-round draft picks in 2027 and 2028, plus a pick swap. Basically, they’re hitting reset (again) and betting on the long game. 

For Reese, this is a fresh start—and she sounds ready for it. She’s already expressed excitement about joining Atlanta and growing her game in a new environment. 

Big picture? This trade isn’t just about one player—it’s about momentum. The WNBA offseason is moving FAST, and this deal sets the tone. Atlanta is loading up to compete right now, while Chicago is rethinking everything.

One thing’s for sure: when the season tips off, all eyes are going to be on Atlanta—and Angel Reese is about to make it very interesting.

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