Close
Beauty

Olandria Carthen Brings The Heat To Coachella With These Fits

The reality star already has us obsessed with brown leather, Western style, and Barbie beauty.

Published on April 11, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

YSL Beauty Drive-Thru & Beauty Stage
Source: Katie Flores / Getty

Coachella just started, and Olandria Carthen is already turning heads. Though this marks the reality star’s first trip to the festival, her looks make it clear she is a pro. With packed schedules, celebrity-filled events, and a climate that can humble a look real quick, Coachella is nothing to play with.

But neither is Olandria.

Olandria Carthen Gives Western ’90s Vibes At Coachella

Olandria stepped out on night one in an itty-bitty brown leather two-piece that looked made for the desert. The fit featured a brown leather bralette and matching mini skirt, giving sexy Western energy with a ’90s twist. The top had gold stud details, while the skirt brought in buckles and grommets.

In addition to its desert details, this fit was all about BAWDY.

Olandria’s melanin was glowing, her tiny waist was on full display, and her curves were curving. She finished her look with brown leather cowboy boots and a matching hat, leaning all the way into the festival aesthetic.

First time or not, Olandria was out there looking like she knew exactly what she was doing.

Ahead of the event, Olandria spoke to PopSugar about getting ready for her first Coachella, and it sounds like she came prepared for every possible.

“It’s been a long process,” Olandria said. “Mini fans, sunscreen, body glow, mini deodorant, cowboy hats. So many different bandanas. I’ve been grabbing everything. Press-on nails – I have so many different colors and sizes. And earplugs.”

The Love Island USA star is in the desert for her first Coachella activation with Barbie. Fans know her as Bama Barbie – or as some say, a real-life Barbie.

Olandria Carthen Is The Ultimate Desert Barbie, Rocking a Two-Tone Pink Mini

To celebrate the installation’s opening, Olandria switched gears and slipped into a two-tone pink mini dress. What is a Barbie installation without a Barbie-eque fit?

Her sleeveless look featured a square neckline and a flirty skirt, adding even more fun to the moment. She also changed up her hair, trading the soft waves from the brown leather look for flipped ends that gave the outfit a retro finish.

Coachella is only getting started, and so is her style run. Keep checking back for more fabulous fits from Olandria and other celebrity IT GIRLS spotted out in the desert living their best lives (and giving us the ultimate FOMO).

SEE ALSO

Olandria Carthen Brings The Heat To Coachella With These Fits was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Related Tags

Celebrity News Coachella Fashion Newsletter Olandria

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Bossip

    You May Also Like

    YSL Beauty Drive-Thru & Beauty Stage

    Olandria Carthen Brings The Heat To Coachella With These Fits

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    Jack Harlow

    Jack Harlow Clowned Over His Oversized Utility Hat In Video for 'Say Hello'

    Hip-Hop Wired
    10 Greatest Women Rappers From The West Coast

    10 Greatest Women Rappers From The West Coast

    Global Grind
    'Family Matters' Cast

    'None Of Us Could Save Her' — Darius McCrary Reveals The Truth Behind Jaimee Foxworth's Abrupt Exit From ‘Family Matters’

    MadameNoire
    Latest Stories
    "The Jennifer Hudson Show" Season 4
    23 Items
    Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

    Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 139

    Comment
    Offset Hosts 4th Annual Toyz 4 The Nawf Christmas Charity Event
    Shooting  |  lexdirects

    Offset Released From Hospital, Shares Update After He Was Shot At FL Casino: ‘Life’s A Gamble & I’m Still Playing To Win’

    Comment
    404 Day 2026
    25 Items
    Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

    They So ATL! A Gallery Of Pretty Peaches, Swoon-Worthy Shawties & Beltline Belles Who Put On For The A On 404 Day

    Comment
    Cardi B Little Miss Drama Tour - Los Angeles
    Entertainment  |  lexdirects

    Cardi B Gets Got, Calls Out 4 Men Who Stole Her Credit Card For $60K Shopping Spree: ‘Y’all Going To Jail!’

    Comment
    Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - April 7, 2026
    Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

    Halle Bailey Highlights Hollywood’s Biased Benchmarks For Black Creators: ‘We Still Will Persevere’

    Comment

    Bossip

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close