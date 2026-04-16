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Here's What Happened In Ray-J & Sammie's Brotherly Brawl

R&Brother Brawl: Here’s What Happened When Sammie Said He ‘One Wish’ Walloped Ray J—‘That’s My Brother’

Things got a little spicy between artists Ray J and Sammie. Here’s a breakdown of their alleged brotherly brawl.

Published on April 16, 2026
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Things got a little spicy between R&Brothers Ray J and Sammie, and fans are still asking questions about the brotherly love gone wrong that turned into a full-on raucous rumble. Here’s a breakdown of their brotherly brawl.

Just a few days ago, Ray J and Sammie got into a heated exchange. Complex shared that Sammie took to Instagram on April 14 to claim he put hands on Ray J after things escalated during a night out. 

While the internet immediately reached for the popcorn, Sammie doubled down with a mix of humor and concern. He joked about Ray J needing to lay off the liquor while also saying he plans to check on him once he recovers.

“I beat up Ray J last night. He was talking crazy to me,” he wrote, before adding more context that it was not exactly a friendship-ending moment. “He started it, then I finished it. But that’s my brother.”

After his initial post, Sammie followed up with a video of Ray J in the car, telling him he loved him and assured him that they ended their beef.

“Bro I would never [get my get back],” said Ray J. “You did that to me.”

He also went live on Instagram, showing that he and Ray butted heads again. This time, the two nearly came to blows as they wrestled, and Ray made comments like, “You’re starting to look real attractive” before adding that he’s “going to get something in him he doesn’t want.”

“Stop thinking I’m cute!” replied Sammie while putting his finger in the fellow singer’s face.

What…is….happening?

Ray J & Sammie’s History

Both artists have been closely linked for years, especially through their R&B supergroup RSVP alongside Bobby V and Pleasure P.

Of course, social media did what it does best and turned the moment into instant commentary. One viral post on X caught the chaos perfectly with a clip from Sammie on Live.

Users reacted in real time to the alleged altercation and Sammie’s explanation of events. The reactions ranged from jokes to concern, with many pointing out that the situation felt more like a heated disagreement than a serious feud.

Ironically, just hours before the drama, Ray J posted a video showing the two hanging out in Atlanta. He even invited fans to link up with them in the city. That short clip was the calm before the storm.

Messy? Yes. The end of a friendship? Probably not.

What do YOU think about Ray-J and Sammie’s brotherly brawl?

RELATED: Ray J And Amber Rose ‘Bestie’ Blast Joseline Hernandez Over Her Hookup Allegations—’What’s Wrong With You?!’

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