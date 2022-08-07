From Verzuz To Verses: Ray J, Sammie, Bobby V and Pleasure P Tease Their New R&B Supergroup RSVP

Will you R.S.V.P. for new music from RSVP?

The name is strong, but what about those notes? The Verzuz battle between Omarion and Mario in June really is the gift that keeps on giving with its B2K backlash, watermoochie-munching, and cracked voices that made it one to remember. Of all the Verzuz battle outcomes, a new supergroup might be the most surprising one since O’Ryan’s jumpeen jacks.

According to The Shade Room, Ray J, Sammie, Bobby V., and Pleasure P have formed a new super group called RSVP.

The R&B veterans made it official with an announcement on the group’s new Instagram page.

With a roster of cast members from LHHH and LHHMia, this new squad teased that they’re delivering more than just new music.

“THE MISSION BEGINS NEXT WEEK! A lot in store…Tv Shows? Albums? Let us know what y’all think‼️ RSVP”

The group has already gone viral with a hilarious clip of them “rehearsing” for their first photoshoot.

“Y’all ever seen a group have rehearsal for a photo shoot they’re having tomorrow? #RSVP DID!!!” Sammie wrote on his Instagram.

Sammie posted pictures from the actual photoshoot with updates about each member and how they are bonding as a group:

“So far this is how it’s going… @pleasurep wants to sing the first verse, the b-section, the hook, the second verse, the bridge and ad-libs (it’s sounding like a whole lotta “Pretty Ricky” right now.) @rayj – is actually killing the parts Pleasure allows him to do lol. But then somehow Ray turns the session into a party and we all join in and forget we’re working on music. @bobbyvshow – is just happy to be here, lol. Unproblematic. Me: be thinking of ways to sneak out the studio because this staying up till 5am every morning not really sitting well with my spirit 🥴🤣🤣…y’all just call me when y’all need a high note and runs & my pen 🖊 . #RSVP we coming…or going…haven’t decided yet lol. Stay tuned world. @officialrsvp”

What could go wrong with a bunch of solo artists banding together? Ironically, the last time we saw the singers was reminiscent of the super messy meltdown between Tank, Genuwine, and Tyrese in TGT.

Hopefully, this new group won’t see the same fate.

Despite RSVP’s rocky start…

the squad seems pretty inseparable. The four R&B brothers have been booked and busy as a unit around the clock working on the first album. According to Sammie, they barely sleep, but hopefully, they’re taking Brandy’s advice about vocal rest. It also looks like we can expect some hot tracks from the group after Bobby V reposted a video from working in the studio with Jazzy Pha.

It will be entertaining to watch whether RSVP becomes R&B heat or a hot mess.

Check out some of the reactions to the RSVP news below.

Will you be listening to new music from RSVP? Do you think the group will last?