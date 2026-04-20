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#HouseOfVillains: Drita D'Avanzo Secures Season Three Win

#HouseOfVillains: Legendary Mob Wife Drita D’Avanzo Secures Season Three Win, Becomes ‘America’s Ultimate Supervillain’

Reality TV's most notorious 'mob wife' Drita D'Avanzo triumphs in the latest season of #HouseOfVillains, cementing her status as 'America's Ultimate Supervillain.'

Published on April 20, 2026
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House of Villains has crowned a new queen of calculated chaos, and despite being a former Mob Wife, her loyalty (not her hands) secured her top spot.

House of Villains - season three
Source: NBCUniversal / NBCUniversal

In a decisive 7-1 vote, Drita D’Avanzo was named Season 3’s “America’s Ultimate Supervillain,” defeating finalists Kate Chastain and Christine Quinn in what marks the most lopsided finale in the show’s history. The win secures D’Avanzo the $200,000 prize and places her alongside past champions Tanisha Thomas and Safaree Samuels.

As previously reported, the Peacock competition, which returned Feb. 26 with villains like Tiffany “New York” Pollard, Jackie Christie, and Tom Sandoval, thrives on deception, alliances, and strategic sabotage. But Season 3 flipped that formula on its head. While most contestants voted with the majority, Drita repeatedly stood alone, honoring her word even when it cost her allies and left her vulnerable in the house.

That approach to be honest and honorable, she insists, was never part of some master plan.

“No, actually, it’s completely true [it wasn’t strategic],” she told TV Insider. “Everyone I’m being loyal to is getting kicked out… I’m like, ‘This is bad. This is bad for me.’”

Still, those decisions ultimately paid off when eliminated contestants returned to cast the final votes, overwhelmingly rewarding her consistency, even those who had never aligned with her.

Drita’s win also sparked an ongoing debate about what it actually means to be a “villain,” and she addressed that directly.

“You know what? I can understand the question,” she told TV Insider.But in my mind, I’m like, ‘How am I a villain? Just come over to me and start a fight with me,’” she said. “On Mob Wives, I mangled people. I beat the sh** out of them. I put someone in the hospital,” she said candidly, before reframing her intent. “I always used to beat up the bad guys growing up and protect people… I’m not a villain. I’m only sticking up for myself.”

As she previously told BOSSIP, some housemates initially underestimated her quiet demeanor.

“Some people in the house were probably like, why did they even have her on here,” she said, before issuing a warning that ultimately proved prophetic:

“Just don’t poke the bear.”

Did YOU watch House Of Villains on Peacock?

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