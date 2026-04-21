Houston Cop Ashley Gonzalez ‘Relieved Of Duty’ After Viral Racist Rant Against Black People

Racist Houston officer 'relieved of duty' after viral video of using racial slur and expressing satisfaction.

Police union condemns racist conduct, but doubts remain about true consequences and police culture.

Troubling details emerge about officer's past conduct, prompting calls for thorough investigation and reform.

Source: Grace Cary / Getty

A Houston police officer has been “relieved of duty” after a wildly racist video showing her making bigoted remarks about Black people went super viral on social media. The incident has prompted an internal investigation and public backlash. According to Click2Houston, the Houston Police Department confirmed the officer, Ashley Gonzalez, has been under disciplinary action since the video surfaced, although officials have released little to no details about when or where it was recorded, or what led to the offensive rant.

Gonzalez has reportedly completed more than 1,600 hours of law enforcement training, raising further concerns about how police officers are vetted for quality and character before being given a badge, a gun, and the power to decide life, death, freedom or incarceration. To state the obvious, character is not likely to be a prerequisite for becoming a police officer.

Gonzalez is seen in a video proudly using the n-word with a hard -er multiple times as she lambasts melanated men and women for…existing.

The Houston Police Officers’ Union reacted strongly, saying it was “extremely disturbed” by the footage and emphasized that racist conduct is not tolerated within its ranks. Union President Douglas Griffith underscored the department’s stated commitment to diversity and accountability, adding that leadership expects a thorough investigation and appropriate disciplinary action to maintain public trust.

“The Houston Police Department prides itself as being one of the most diverse police departments in the nation,” Griffith said. Yeah, OK, sure. but there myriad members of races and ethnicities that like nothing more than being racist to Black folks. So, perhaps try harder to find a diversity of humanity. Earlier, we put “relieved of duty” in quotes because that is the language that the department has used publicly. However, it does NOT mean that she has been fired or that she WILL be fired. Far as we’re concerned, they are just waiting for the controversy to die down before they bring her back.

Additional details reported by FOX 26 Houston paint an even more troubling picture of the way Gonzelez behaved while on duty. According to that outlet, the viewer-submitted footage shows the officer repeatedly using a racial slur to describe Black individuals while recounting an arrest. Gonzalez claimed that she used the same language toward a suspect during the incident and expressed satisfaction afterward, saying she felt “at peace” for having said it.

“Y’all don’t know how good it felt to say ni**er out loud. Oh my God, I felt like I was back in the Marine Corps,” she said. While Houston police have acknowledged the video and confirmed the investigation, they have not definitively verified that Gonzalez is the person in the recording. Officials also have not indicated whether the probe will extend to reviewing her past conduct or interactions on the job, nor have they outlined potential disciplinary consequences beyond her current removal from duty.

We’ll be watching this case to see how the department handles things.