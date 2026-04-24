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Javicia Leslie Was A Timeless Bride In Wedding To Yaw Asamoah

So Stunning: ‘High Potential’ Actress Javicia Leslie Serves Sculpted Bridal Glam While Wedding Nana-Yaw Asamoah

From a romantic lace ceremony gown to a sparkling after-party look, the High Potential star embraced classic elegance with a modern, celebratory twist.

Published on April 24, 2026
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When it comes to wedding style, Javicia Leslie is proving that classic doesn’t have to mean predictable. The High Potential star wed her beau, Nana-Yaw Asamoa, at a luxury beachfront resort in Riviera Maya, Mexico, looking like a gorgeous Black princess. She stepped into her bridal era with grace and just enough flair to remind us that she’s still that girl.

Javicia Leslie
Source: (Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage) / (Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage)

In her exclusive with PEOPLE, the actress revealed that for her wedding, she embraced a more traditional bridal vision rooted in timeless elegance. “I’m actually a very classic bride,” Leslie shared in her People interview, leaning into a refined aesthetic that felt both intentional and deeply personal.

From a strapless lace gown with intricate detailing and a sweeping train to a sculpted reception dress that hugged every curve, Leslie effortlessly moved between softness and statement while her husband was dashing in a white tuxedo coat and black pants that complemented his bride’s glamour.

Javicia Leslie Snapped As A Princess Bride At Her Wedding

During a past conversation with HelloBeautiful, Leslie reflected on the moment she knew she’d found her ideal frock. “I picked up my wedding dress…and I was like, ‘Yeah, this is it,’” she said. That certainty was on full display while the star posed in her voluminous gown, resembling a piece straight out of a fairytale.

For the reception and after party, Leslie and her man kept the celebration going with a seamless transition into their looks—each complementing not only her energy but also her husband’s equally sharp style. For the reception, the bride stunned in a form-fitting, embellished gown that highlighted her silhouette with delicate, intricate detailing. By the time the after-party rolled around, Leslie leaned fully into celebration mode, stepping out in a sparkling, fringe two-piece that shimmered with every move. Paired with sleek heels and statement shades, the look felt playful, bold, and unapologetically her.

Meanwhile, Asamoah matched her vibe effortlessly, swapping his crisp white tuxedo jacket for a sleek black ensemble that mirrored the night’s elevated, celebratory tone. Together, the couple embodied a perfect style synergy.

We love this era Leslie and Asamoah are entering. May they remain in sync—not just in style, but in love, too.

SEE ALSO

So Stunning: ‘High Potential’ Actress Javicia Leslie Serves Sculpted Bridal Glam While Wedding Nana-Yaw Asamoah was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

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