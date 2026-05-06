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Stefon Diggs Still Under Investigation By NFL Despite Acquittal

Stefon Diggs Still Under Investigation By NFL Despite Acquittal, NFL Teams Leery Of Signing Him

Published on May 6, 2026
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  • Stefon Diggs cleared of criminal charges, but NFL review ongoing under personal conduct policy.
  • Teams hesitant to sign Diggs due to unresolved NFL investigation, despite his on-field talent.
  • Diggs' attorney believes a team will sign him soon now that he's been 'exonerated' in court.
NFL: MAY 04 Stefon Diggs Assault Trial
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

He might not be guilty in the court of law, but Cardi B’s ex-boyfriend is not out of the woods yet…

ProFootballTalk reports that the NFL has not reached a final decision regarding potential discipline for wide receiver Stefon Diggs, even after his criminal case concluded in his favor. Earlier this week, Diggs was found not guilty of felony strangulation and misdemeanor assault charges stemming from a December 2025 incident involving his former personal chef Jamila Adams. A Massachusetts jury cleared him after a brief deliberation, however, there is still great uncertainty about his football career.

Despite the acquittal, the NFL is continuing to review the case under its personal conduct policy, which operates completely independently of the criminal justice system. The league has the authority to impose discipline regardless of a court’s verdict, meaning Diggs could still face significant fines or a lengthy suspension depending on the findings of its internal investigation.

The report notes that there is no set timeline for when the NFL will complete its review. Cases like this often take additional time because the league gathers its own evidence, interviews witnesses, and evaluates whether any conduct violated league standards. It’s hard to see a situation where Diggs isn’t at the very least fined for his alleged behavior, but it is likely that a suspension of some kind is almost a given.

NFL: MAY 05 Stefon Diggs Assault Trial
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Diggs is currently a free agent after being released by the New England Patriots earlier in 2026. He has been in professional limbo as teams weigh both his on-field production and the off-field situation. With the criminal case resolved, his chances of signing with a team may improve, but the pending NFL review remains a key factor in his immediate future. Historically, he is a very productive player but no team wants to pay millions of dollars for a knucklehead.

According to USA Today, Diggs’ attorney, Mitchell Schuster, said plainly that teams have been reticent to offer the wide receiver a contract.

“I just think teams have been reluctant to sign him with these false charges hanging over his head,” Schuster said. “Now that he’s been exonerated and his truth has been heard and his position—that this never occurred and he’s been falsely accused—he’s been vindicated. I believe that a team will reach out and sign him imminently. And they’ll be lucky to get him.”

It is clear that NFL teams believe in “second chances” (if not outright ignoring alleged criminal conduct) so it would be surprising if the season began without Diggs wearing a new jersey, but only time will tell.

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