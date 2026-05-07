From Howard To Hollywood: Wendy Raquel Robinson Reflects On The Mecca, ‘The Game’ & Career Confessions On TV One’s ‘UNCENSORED’

Source: creative services / TV One

TV One’s UNCENSORED is closing out its season with someone who’s been a familiar face in Black households for decades: Wendy Raquel Robinson.

The actress, producer, mentor, and Howard University alum takes center stage for the season finale, airing TONIGHT, Thursday, May 7 at 8 pm/7c on TV One.

The network teases that the episode gets into the “career highs,” “industry challenges,” and resilience that helped shape her legacy. The episode is also listed as the Season 7 finale, which makes Robinson’s sit-down feel like a fitting way to wrap the season, with somebody who has lived enough life, built enough characters, and poured into enough people to have stories for days.

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For many fans, Robinson is one of those performers who feels like she has always been around. Some people first locked in with her as Regina “Piggy” Grier on The Steve Harvey Show, while another generation knows her best as Tasha Mack, the loud, bold, hilarious, and impossible-to-ignore sports mom/manager from The Game. But UNCENSORED is built for more than just running through someone’s IMDb page, and Robinson’s episode will dig into the real woman behind all those fan-favorite roles. The ambition, the setbacks, the faith, the timing, and the work it took to stay booked in an industry that does not always make room for Black women.

One preview clip from the episode focuses on Robinson looking back at her time at Howard University, where she studied drama and graduated with a BFA in 1989. In the clip, she reflects on finding her footing at the school, discovering her voice in the drama department, and being surrounded by classmates who would go on to become major names in their own right. Robinson has long claimed Howard with pride, even saying in a previous Howard feature that she was “a proud alumna” while hosting the inaugural HBCU Honors, so this episode gives viewers a chance to see how those roots helped build the artist people love today.

Another clip leans into what might be Robinson’s most beloved role: Tasha Mack. TV One teased the moment by reminding everybody, “No introduction needed. It’s TASHA MACK,” as Robinson reflects on the iconic characters from The Game and how life’s reroutes helped put her exactly where she needed to be for that role. That is the kind of conversation longtime fans are going to want to hear, because Tasha was never some quiet background TV mom. She was loud, fly, protective, messy, funny, business-minded, and unapologetically herself. Robinson previously told BET that she loved how Tasha showed that being a mom did not mean a woman had to stop having her own life, which is exactly why the character connected with so many viewers.

That is also why this UNCENSORED finale feels bigger than just a nostalgia trip. Robinson’s career has always had layers. She gave people comedy, but she also gave them characters with backbone. She made folks laugh, but she also helped create space for young artists through the Amazing Grace Conservatory, the Los Angeles performing arts school she co-founded to mentor and train youth in acting, dance, and voice. In a 2012 interview, Robinson explained that the school came from the heart after she and her late best friend, Tracy Lamar Coley, saw kids in the community who needed somewhere to go and someone to believe in them.

So when Wendy Raquel Robinson sits down for UNCENSORED, the appeal is not just hearing behind-the-scenes stories about The Game or learning what Howard was like before the fame. It is watching a woman who has been part of Black TV history tell her story in her own words. From Howard to Hollywood, from The Steve Harvey Show to Tasha Mack Management, from acting to mentoring the next generation, Wendy Raquel Robinson has put in the kind of work that deserves a full-circle moment.

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