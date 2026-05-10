Subscribe
Close
Celebrity News

WNBA Tunnel Fits Are Back - And The Girls Came To Play

Baller Baddies: WNBA Tunnel Fits Are Back – And The Girls Came To Play

The WNBA season is back, and so are the tunnel fits, model walks, and fashion girl moments.

Published on May 10, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • WNBA players like Angel Reese and Azzi Fudd are made opening weekend tunnel fashion a must-see moment.
  • Tunnel fashion blends sports, fashion, beauty, and entertainment, giving fans another reason to tune in.
  • Players are arriving camera-ready, presenting their unique styles and making a statement before hitting the court.
WNBA Tunnel Fits Are Back - And The Girls Came To Play Las Vegas Aces Media Day
Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

The WNBA officially kicked off its 2026 season, and for the fashion girls, that means one thing: tunnel fits are back.

Returning stars and rookie standouts stepped into opening weekend ready to hoop and serve. From Angel Reese’s model-off-duty energy to Azzi Fudd’s cool-girl street style moment, the women made it clear that tunnel fashion is as important as the game.

The WNBA tunnel has grown into its own moment over the last few seasons, sitting at the intersection of sports, fashion, beauty, and entertainment. Players are arriving camera-ready before they ever step onto the court, giving fans another reason to lock in all season long.

WNBA Tunnel Fits: Angel Reese Werks In Miss Circle New York

When it comes to opening weekend fashion, we have to start with Angel Reese.

The Atlanta Dream forward made her headline-making debut in a gray houndstooth two-piece set from Miss Circle New York. The cropped jacket featured dramatic sleeves, a tie-waist detail, and an oversized folded neckline that added structure to the look. Angel paired the piece with a curve-hugging mini skirt that showed off her sculpted legs and nasty model walk.

Watching her tunnel video has us saying, “Purrrrr.”

The Victoria’s Secret collaborator and runway regular stepped through the tunnel like she had somewhere to be. Black pumps topped off the look while her extra-long sleek ponytail showed off her cheekbones and flowed behind her. Angel has always understood presentation, and this debut made one thing clear: she is entering this season fully in her bag.

WNBA Tunnel: Azzi Fudd, Aliyah Boston, Other Players Are Slaying & Scoring

Azzi Fudd also gave fashion girls something to talk about. Sis is this year’s number one draft pick in more ways than one.

The Dallas Wings rookie kept things sleek and effortless in a cropped black leather vintage-style bomber jacket paired with a tube top. The young podcaster-player also rocked low-rise denim, rimless sunglasses, and a messy bun.

Azzi did what we expected: balanced, sporty, and cool with just enough fly.

As one fan wrote online, “Azzi’s drip era is just beginning.”

Other tunnel moments also caught our attention.

Indiana Fever ‘s Aliyah Boston stepped out in a preppy charcoal pleated skirt set paired with white socks and loafers, giving clean schoolgirl energy. Dallas Wings’ Alysha Clark kept things crisp in a structured gray cropped jacket and oversized white denim. Toronto Tempo’s Temi Fagbenle brought drama in a royal blue corset layered over a white button-down with bold printed flared pants.

See the looks in this roundup below.

Based on opening weekend alone, the fashion this season is about to be serious. We will be on tunnel watch.

Let’s go, ladies!

SEE ALSO

Baller Baddies: WNBA Tunnel Fits Are Back – And The Girls Came To Play was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Bossip

    You May Also Like

    Athletics v Baltimore Orioles

    Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Rededicates Street For Tupac Shakur

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Las Vegas Aces Media Day

    WNBA Tunnel Fits Are Back - And The Girls Came To Play

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    AUSTRALIA-BRITAIN-ROYALS

    Meghan Markle Shares Rare, Never-Before-Seen Archie Photos — And Yes, It’s As Precious As You Think

    MadameNoire
    Fresh Prince Pics

    13 Black TV Moms Who Raised Us Even If They Weren’t Ours

    Global Grind
    Latest Stories
    4 Items
    CELEBITY  |  Shannon Dawson

    Sweet Mommy Moments: Celebrities Celebrating Their 1st Mother’s Day

    Comment
    Virgin Creator Cruise 2026
    27 Items
    Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

    Bad & Buoyant! A Gallery Of Viral Vixens, Dreamy It-Girlies & Bahama Mamas Who Slayyyed At Sea On Virgin Voyages’ Epic Creator Cruise

    Comment
    14 Items
    Entertainment  |  Sammy Approved

    13 Black TV Moms Who Raised Us Even If They Weren’t Ours

    Comment
    tiny harris and major harris UNCENSORED Premiere Event
    Celebrity Kids  |  Kerbi Lynn

    Congratulations! T.I. & Tiny’s Baby Boy Major Harris Graduates From High School With Honors

    Comment
    Cadillac Championship 2026 - Round One
    Bolitics  |  Lauryn Bass

    MAGA Ministry: Gold Statue Of Trump Debuts At Doral Miami Golf Course As Black Pastor Calls Moment ‘One Of The Greatest Honors’ Of His Life

    Comment

    Bossip

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close