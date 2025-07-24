Celebrity

Chlöe Shatters Internet With Copious Carnival Cakes In St. Lucia

Bacchanal Baddie Chlöe Bailey Claps Her Copious Carnival Cakes In St. Lucia, Shatters Social Media With Flawlessly Feathered Fineness

Chlöe Bailey shatters social media with copious cake-clapping at St. Lucia Carnival

Published on July 24, 2025

One thing about Bacchanal baddie Chlöe Bailey, she’s going to show up and show OUT at St. Lucia Carnival where she stunned in another flawlessly feathered outfit while feeling like a “honey glazed donut with sprinkles” per her Instagram post.

The “Have Mercy” singer reunited with the famed Legends Carnival Band–St. Lucia’s only fully premium VIP collective–for more fabulously feathered festivities on one of the Caribbean’s prettiest islands.

Based on a series of viral videos, a timeeee was had by the 27-year-old star who shattered social media with her cake-shaking shenanigans at the buzzy celebration.

For those late to the party, St. Lucia Carnival is a vibrant celebration of culture, music, and dance featuring parades, calypso competitions, soca concerts, and paint-splashed parties every July.

The annual festival culminates in a two-day Parade of Bands which exemplify the island’s rich culture, history, and creativity. 

When she wasn’t partying from dawn until nightfall, Bailey was enjoying her stay at Windjammer Landing–a luxurious coastal escape that “evokes the timeless allure of a Mediterranean village reimagined in Saint Lucian splendor.”

Spanning 65 lush acres, the exclusive St. Lucian enclave offers elegant villas, six pools, seven gourmet restaurants, thrilling watersports, and vibrant nightly entertainment.

With amazing vibes and heavenly accommodations, it’s easy to see why Chlöe returns to St. Lucia every year for Carnival.

Who’s your fave Carnival girlie? Would you want to see Chlöe and Ashanti in a Carnival-off? Tell us down below and enjoy the social media hysteria over Chlöe’s cake-clappery at St. Lucia Carnival on the flip.

