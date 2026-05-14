Subscribe
Close
Celebrity

LaKeith Stanfield Seduces Keke Palmer In 'I Love Boosters' Clip

LaKeith Stanfield Strangely Seduces Snazzy Shoplifter Keke Palmer In ‘I Love Boosters’ Exclusive Clip

Published on May 14, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link


Boots Riley’s brilliantly bonkers comedy I Love Boosters is coming to theaters on May 22, and we’ve got an exclusive clip of LaKeith Stanfield’s character (Pinky Ring Guy) strangely seducing snazzy shoplifter Corvette (Keke Palmer).

Source:

As previously reported, the film centers around Keke Palmer and her colorful crew of professional shoplifters in the Bay area-heist comedy from the visionary filmmaker.

In I Love Boosters, Corvette (Palmer), leads the Velvet Gang, a crew of boisterous boosters targeting a ridiculously ruthless fashion maven played by Demi Moore.

The Gang transports watchers into a surreal story with a message, all while donning over-the-top fashion accumulated by their seriously sticky fingers.

Los Angeles Premiere Of Neon's "I Love Boosters"
Source: Brianna Bryson / Getty

Written and directed by Riley, I Love Boosters also stars LaKeith Stanfield, Don Cheadle, Taylour Page, Naomi Ackie, Poppy Liu, Eiza González, and Will Poulter, who round out the star-studded cast for one of 2026’s most anticipated films.

I Love Boosters Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive clip from the film, we see Corvette wondering whether to answer Pinky Ring Guy’s call.

“Girl, I’m kinda scared of him,” she admits. “Every time I look at him, I just get lost, and I like it.”

Luckily for her, Pinky Ring Guy is in earshot, and he pops up to have the convo in person—and she indeed gets transfixed.

“I know you’re busy, I was passing by and saw you,” he says while noting that he models for Ross and TJ Maxx.

“Now, I won’t know you, you have my number now,” he adds while handing her a (very bootleg) fashion ad featuring him.

Take an exclusive look below!

I Love Boosters hits theaters on May 22!

Los Angeles Premiere Of Neon's "I Love Boosters"
Source: Brianna Bryson / Getty
SEE ALSO

Related Tags

News

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Bossip

    You May Also Like

    The 2024 ESPY Awards - Arrivals

    30 Photos That Prove Serena Williams Is That Girl — And Always Will Be

    Global Grind
    Tiffany Haddish for 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit'.

    Tiffany Haddish’s Body Said Glow Up, Knees Said Healed And 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Said Cover Girl

    MadameNoire
    Sean "Diddy" Combs Hosts CIROC The New Year 2014 At Private Miami Estate

    Rick Ross On 'ICEMAN', "Don't Nobody Fear Drake Album Release"

    Hip-Hop Wired
    The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals

    Beyoncé Music Theft Case Update: Why Are The Songs Still Missing And Who Stole Them?

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    Latest Stories
    Netflix Is A Joke Festival Presents: The Roast of Kevin Hart
    2 Items
    Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

    Tom Brady Takes Aim At Kevin Hart’s Infamous Affair During Revenge Roast: ‘I Think I Broke Another Rule’

    Comment
    Nemesis asset
    Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

    Cops, Capers & A Criminally Talented Cast: Y’lan Noel, Matthew Law, Gabrielle Dennis & Cleopatra Coleman Talk Netflix’s Slick New Crime Drama ‘Nemesis’

    Comment
    hc050125floydlegacy
    Civil Rights & Social Justice  |  Jason Lee

    Heartless: George Floyd’s Family Outraged Over ‘Jokes’ Told By Tony Hinchcliffe, Blames Kevin Hart For Allowing It

    Comment
    Cardi B and Stefon Diggs
    Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

    Stefon Diggs’ Former Chef Jamila Adams Accuses The NFL Player Of Abusing Cardi B While Pregnant—’You Know I Didn’t Lie’

    Comment
    Paramount's Content For Change presents The Creators House Remix
    CELEBITY  |  Shannon Dawson

    ‘It’s Not Baby Mama Day’ Unserious Sperminator Nick Cannon Spends Mother’s Day With His Mom, ‘Wild Style’ Disses DDG With Halle Bailey Dig

    Comment

    Bossip

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close