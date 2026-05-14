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Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Wear Coordinating Fits For RZA's Birthday Bash

Fenty Family Business: Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Wear Coordinating ‘Fits For Son RZA’s 4th Birthday Bash

Published on May 14, 2026
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Rihanna and A$AP Rocky went all out for their son RZA’s 4th birthday, throwing a private celebration at the Sloomoo Institute in Soho, NYC.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - May 13, 2026
Source: XNY/Star Max / Getty

According to reports from Page Six, the couple rented out the entire slime museum for the private celebration, which was attended by close family and friends.

The couple’s other two children, son Riot, 2, and 8-month-old daughter Rocki, were also in attendance.

Despite the star-studded pair putting on the bash, no other celebrities were in attendance. The party featured extravagant balloon displays and plenty of hands-on activities for the kids. Party guests explored slime attractions throughout the venue, including Sloomoo Falls, the DIY Slime Bar, and Groov’s Groovy Grove.

Celebrity Sightings In New York - May 13, 2026
Source: DAMEBK/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

“The kids spent time exploring the different slime vats and creating their own custom blends at the DIY bar,” the insider told Page Six, adding that the family had the “most epic” time at the event.

Rihanna and Rocky were photographed arriving at and leaving the downtown hotspot with their children, both dressed in coordinated neutral-toned looks.

The Fenty founder wore an oversized layered outfit featuring a cropped beige jacket, cream trousers, and pointed snakeskin-inspired boots. Rocky matched the muted palette in a beige trench-style coat layered over a gray rhinestone graphic tee, paired with baggy dark jeans and chunky black shoes.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - May 13, 2026
Source: XNY/Star Max / Getty

At one point during the evening, the rapper was seen carrying baby Rocki in a carrier while covering the infant with a cozy blanket. Meanwhile, birthday boy RZA and little brother Riot coordinated in colorful outfits for the celebration.

The birthday festivities came shortly after Rihanna addressed fresh pregnancy rumors online. Speculation began circulating after an old photo from summer 2025 resurfaced on social media. The image was originally taken while she was pregnant with her third child, Rocki Irish.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - May 13, 2026
Source: XNY/Star Max / Getty

After an Instagram creator reposted the photo and suggested she could be expecting again, Rihanna quickly shut the rumors down in the comments section.

“Is the baby in the womb with us?” she joked.

The confusion reportedly stemmed from a previously shared post from Vogue featuring the singer during her pregnancy with Rocki, whom she welcomed in September 2025. Judging from the singer’s recent tattoos and piercings, it seems like she’s most definitely not pregnant.

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