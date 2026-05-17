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BLERD ALERT! 20 Coolest Animated Music Moments

As record-breaking animated pop group KPop Demon Hunters announce a world tour, we look back at cool moments when music and art collided.

Published on May 17, 2026
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If done right, animation has a way of bringing a whole new aspect to life that’s colorful, unique and a fun escape from reality — and yes, adults can enjoy it too!

Last summer we all witnessed the complete domination of Netflix’s animated film KPop Demon Hunters, which has since broke multiple streaming records, won a handful of Oscars and translated over to a hit on Billboard with double Platinum-selling success.

Now, we’ll see HUNTR/X take the show on the road with a newly-announced global concert tour from the minds of Netflix and live-entertainment stalwart AEG Presents.

RELATED: BLERD ALERT! A History Of Black Celebs In Comic Book Culture

Details are still under wraps, but some outlets like Forbes have shown slight concern on whether or not it will be true to the film or simply be “inspired” by it. Time will tell nonetheless.

While this might be taking animation to completely new heights, it wouldn’t be the first time it collided in a big way with the music world. We’ve actually seen many musicians tap into their artsy side on more than one occasion, be it for an animated music video, a guest spot on a popular cartoon series or even in some cases, much like the ladies of HUNTR/X themselves, using technology to become an actual virtual band (see: Alvin and the Chipmunks).

We thought about the concept, and decided to revisit some of the coolest moments throughout music history where art was at the forefront of the creative process. From stop-motion and three-dimensional to the fan-favorite style of anime, we admittedly geeked out a bit while putting this list together. We hope our fellow blerds enjoy it as well!

Take a look below at our latest BLERD ALERT! feature that looks back at moments when music and art came together in the coolest way possible:

1. Michael Jackson’s Secret Cameo On The Simpsons (1991)

2. 2Pac’s “Do For Love” Animated Music Video (1998)

3. Fatman Scoop’s “Be Faithful” 3D Animation Music Video (1999)

4. Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You (So-So Def Remix)” Animated Music Video (2000)

5. The Debut Of Gorillaz (2001)


6. Aaliyah’s Japanimation Album Commercial Directed By Warren Fu (2001)


7. J Dilla’s “Nothing Like This” Music Video Animated By Daniel Garcia and Mixtape Club (2006)

8. (The Old) Kanye West’s “Heartless” Animated Music Video Directed By Hype Williams (2008)

9. Pharrell’s “It Girl” Anime Music Video Produced By Takashi Murakami (2014)

10. Musiq Soulchild’s “I Do” Comic Book-Themed Music Video Illustrated by Sean Mack (2016)

11. Childish Gambino’s “Feels Like Summer” Animated Music Video (2018)

12. The Weeknd’s “Snowchild” Anime Music Video Directed by D’Art Shtajio Studio (2020)

13. Stormzy’s “Superheroes” Animated Music Video (2020)

14. SiR’s “John Redcorn” Animated Music Video Inspired By King Of The Hill (2020)

15. Jhené Aiko & H.E.R.’s Animated Music Video For “B.S.” (2020)

16. Flying Lotus Composing The Music For Yasuke (2021)

17. Outkast’s “Two Dope Boyz (In a Cadillac)” 25th Anniversary Music Video Animated By Rafatoon (2021)

18. Kid Cudi’s Entergalactic TV Special With Netflix (2022)

19. Megan Thee Stallion & RM’s “Neva Play” Music Video Animated By Warren Fu & Carl Jones (2024)

20. Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On” 50th Anniversary Music Video Animated by Vania Chandrawidjaja and William Kusuma (2024)

BLERD ALERT! 20 Coolest Animated Music Moments was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

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