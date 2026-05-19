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White Attorney Sentenced To Jail For Using N-Word

KKKontempt: White Attorney Sentenced To Jail For Using N-Word ‘Numerous Times’ Confronted By Black Activists Who Warn They’ll ‘Make Him Taste The Ancestors’

Published on May 19, 2026
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  • A Texas lawyer used racial slurs in court, was held in contempt, and received a suspended sentence.
  • The lawyer claimed the comments were not intended to be derogatory, but the judge disagreed.
  • Black attorney and activists publicly confronted the lawyer, accusing him of intimidation.
Woman Snacks on Crackers
Source: Grace Cary / Getty

A Texas courtroom turned into a masterclass in how to behave like a klan member after Brazoria County attorney Michael Phillips was held in contempt for repeatedly using a racist slur during a child custody trial.

According to court records obtained by Click2Houston, Judge Chad Bradshaw found that Phillips used the slur “in a derisive manner” multiple times while arguing outside the presence of the jury during a custody modification case earlier this month. To be clear, this isn’t just some random “slur”, Phillips is accused of specifically using the n-word in court on the record. What punishment befell Phillips for his bombastic bigotry, you ask? Three days in jail and a $500 fine. However, both penalties were suspended as long as Phillips submits written apologies to the court and to a Black attorney on the case named Brenda DeRouen by June 30. The idea that this blatant racist attorney can escape true accountability by writing letters is beyond disgraceful. This white man should have to sit and suffer in a cell.

“As a Black woman attorney practicing in Texas family courts, attorneys should be able to advocate fiercely for their clients without being subjected to racially charged conduct that undermines professionalism and dignity in the courtroom,” DeRouen said in an earlier statement to KPRC 2 News.

Phillips, meanwhile, attempted the classic “you don’t understand the context” defense, claiming he was referencing testimony and evidence during an argument and did not intend the remarks in a derogatory way. He also said he apologized immediately afterward. But apparently Judge Bradshaw wasn’t buying the “I was just academically workshopping racism” explanation. The contempt ruling made it crystal clear the court believed the comments crossed the line.

Atlanta Black Star is reporting on a couple of other folks who believe Phillips crosse the line in activists Quanell X and Candace Matthews later confronted Phillips publicly over the incident, accusing him of trying to intimidate DeRouen after losing ground in the case.

For the record, “I’ll make you taste the ancestors” is one of the greatest threats we’ve ever heard and would like it to be lionized by the culture now and forevermore.

In the end, DeRouen’s client still won the case, which actually makes Phillips’ courtroom meltdown even more embarrassing. All that performative hostility, and the jury still sided against him. So now, instead of celebrating a legal victory, Phillips gets to spend his summer writing apology letters like an ill-behaved elementary school student after momma had meeting with teacher.

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