Ku Klux Kanye Courts Controversy With Klan-Cloaked ‘WW3’ Cover

Welp. Kanye Weird—sorry, West—is back at it with another round of head-scratching antics, and this time he’s turning his controversial dial to 11. The artist formerly known as Kanye West took to X (formerly Twitter) to drop the cover art for his upcoming project WW3, and let’s just say… it’s giving “what in the white hooded hell is going on here?”

Source: Allen J. Schaben

The artwork features two figures in full-on Ku Klux Klan costumes standing shoulder-to-shoulder in front of stacked bales of hay. Yes, hay. And yes, hoods. It’s giving hate group chic—and confusion. The Game quickly reposted and deleted the image on Instagram. However, whether he’s involved in the album or just doing his daily scroll-shock-share routine is unclear.

Now, this announcement comes as Kanye is going through it personally. He and his wife, Bianca Censori, are on the outs, and of course, he’s airing it all out through the music. One of the upcoming tracks from WW3 is titled “Bianca,” and it includes lyrics that are as chaotic as his social media history. In the song, Ye seemingly blames his Twitter fingers for the collapse of their marriage, spitting lines like:

“She’s having a panic attack and she is not liking the way that I tweeted.”

Accountability? Maybe? But also, who names a track “Heil Hitler” in 2025 and expects applause? That’s also on the tracklist, along with “Cosby,” “Free Diddy,” and a lone feature from an artist named Dave Blunts, and no, we don’t know him either.

Ye’s recent moves are starting to feel less like avant-garde artistry and more like an exhausting cry for attention. His last project, BULLY, was uploaded to YouTube as a 45-minute video but is nowhere to be found on major streaming services. That rollout also included a brief Apple Music appearance before disappearing into the void, much like most of Ye’s stable relationships.

Meanwhile, he’s been popping up in livestreams with DJ Akademiks, dropping soundbites like hot fries. In one especially disturbing stream, Ye rocked a black Ku Klux Klan outfit (yes, a black version of the KKK robe), a swastika chain, and a Sean John tee.

He also casually reignited his will-they-won’t-they saga with Drake, claiming he sent the Toronto rapper a track from BULLY and teasing a possible joint album down the line.

“I think before it’s all said and done, we’ll do an album,” Ye said, sounding like the ex who still thinks y’all might get back together even after burning your house down.

With the release date still up in the air, it’s unclear how WW3 will actually drop—whether it’ll hit major streaming platforms or stay exclusive to Ye’s own site. Considering his history of last-minute changes and missed deadlines, fans are keeping their expectations in check.

At this point, Kanye’s career has become a cross between a live-action performance art piece and an unhinged YouTube rabbit hole. With no confirmed release date for WW3, we’re all just sitting here watching the mess unfold in real time.

One thing’s for sure: Kanye stays in the headlines, even if it means wearing one… on his head.

