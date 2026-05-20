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Khloé Kardashian Recalls Recent Encounter With Ex French Montana

Khloé Kardashian Opens Up About Recent Encounter With Ex French Montana On Rare Night Out

Published on May 20, 2026
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  • Khloé Kardashian went to a birthday party with her best friend, where she saw her ex-boyfriend French Montana.
  • Khloé and French had a brief, friendly interaction, and she noted they've remained friends over the years.
  • Khloé enjoyed the outing, but spent most of the time sitting and talking, realizing she doesn't miss much by not going out often.

Khloé Kardashian is always getting teased by her sisters for not leaving the confines of Calabasas, but recently, she went on a rare night out.

Khloe Kardashian Celebrates 30th Birthday At Tao Nightclub
Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

On the Wednesday, May 20 episode of her podcast, Khloé in Wonder Land, the reality star revealed that she went to a birthday party with her best friend Malika Haqq, and the first person she saw was her ex, French Montana.

“I had so much fun. We went to dinner first, and the dinner was actually so much fun,” Kardashian explained.

After that, they continued the night with a party at a private venue, which is where she saw her ex-boyfriend.

“The first person I run into is French. I was like, ‘Hi!’ He was like, ‘What are you doing?’ I was like, ‘What are you doing here?'”

Khloé admitted it was “so nice” to see the “No Stylist” rapper, whom she briefly dated in 2014.

“We’re fine,” she said, going on to add that they talked for “like a second… [I] barely saw him.”

A more recent ex, Tristan Thompson–with whom she shares daughter True, 8, and son Tatum, 3–“was there too,” according to Khloé.

“I saw so many people that I haven’t seen in so long,” Kardashian said of the outing. “You think you miss so much by not going to these things, like, ‘oh, I haven’t been out literally in months, I haven’t gone to a party like that…’ And then you go out, you’re like, I’m not missing a thing.”

She continued, “We had so much fun, but doing what? Like I was sitting in a booth talking the whole time.”

It’s no surprise that Kardashian’s encounter with French Montana was fairly normal, since their romance was not only a long time ago, but also short lived. Their relationship lasted for a little less than a year in 2014, and at the time of their split, a source told People that the rapper simply “wasn’t the perfect fit for her.”

Over the years, however, they’ve always remained friends. Back in 2019, during an interview with Haute Living, Montana said he and Kardashian had a “real dope relationship”

“There was no bad blood, nobody did something to somebody that we couldn’t come back from,” he said. “When the love was like that, it’s always going to be like that. Friendship after a relationship is something that’s real hard to do, and I’m glad we’ve been able to do it.”

Check out the full episode of Khloé in Wonder Land down below:

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