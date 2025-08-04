Kommitted Karetaker Khloé Kardashian Opens Up About Karing For Tristan Thompson’s Brother

Despite the ups and downs of the Kardashian-Thompson dynamic, Khloé Kardashian has revealed that she’s taken on the role of caretaker for Tristan Thompson’s younger brother, Amari, amid his epilepsy. Now she’s opening up about her commitment to his health despite her rocky relationship with his big brother.

Over the last 10 years, the public has been well-acquainted with Khloe Kardashian’s very complicated relationship with Tristan Thompson, the father of her two children, True and Tatum. Their relationship has been a rollercoaster of public breakups and reconciliations, largely fueled by Thompson’s repeated infidelity. However, a family tragedy brought a shift in their dynamic and a new responsibility into Khloe’s life.

In January 2023, Tristan’s mother, Andrea Thompson, passed away from an unexpected heart attack, leaving behind her 18-year-old son, Amari, who suffers from a severe form of epilepsy known as Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS), according to E! News. Andrea was Amari’s sole caretaker in their home in Canada, and Khloe, who had a close relationship with Andrea due to her relationship with her son, had already been helping the family with Amari’s medical needs prior to her passing.

“Tristan’s mom and I became such good friends,” Khloe explained in the July 30 episode of her Khloe in Wonder Land podcast per E! News. “I had such a good relationship with Andrea, and I would help her with Amari medically. She would have questions, she would need connections to certain doctors, and I would help with that.”

Eight months after Andrea’s death, Tristan was granted temporary custody of his younger brother, which allowed him to move Amari to California. However, due to Tristan’s career as an NBA player for the Cleveland Cavaliers, he travels often for work, making it challenging for him to provide a stable home for Amari. Khloe noted that since Amari “has a handful of seizures a day,” it is “just not conducive for Amari to be on that many planes.”

With Amari needing a consistent and stable environment, Kardashian became the caretaker for the teen in her Los Angeles home.

“So, Amari stays in LA with me, and I have chosen to take care of him,” Khloe confirmed. She noted that she has hired “two sensational caretakers for Amari, who I love love love” to help manage his complex needs.

Khloe was quick to clarify that her choice to care for Amari is rooted in her relationship with his late mother, Andrea, and not her romantic history with Tristan.

“I still have this family that I’ve spent so many years with,” she continued, “that I have such connections with, that my relationship with Andrea has nothing to do with Tristan. My commitment to her has nothing to do with Tristan.”

Beyond her own commitment, the decision has brought Amari closer to the entire Kardashian family. As Khloe shared on her podcast, her children, True and Tatum, have grown close to Amari, as has her mom, Kris Jenner.

Khloe noted that “When you meet someone that’s so wonderful and then something so terrible happens to them, you do want to help. You do want to fix it and be there as much as you can. I think my mom feels the exact same way. She has such a connection to Amari.” Khloe’s motivation is rooted in a desire to give Amari “the best, most beautiful life that we know how.”