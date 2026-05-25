The Best & Worst Dressed Men at Cannes Film Festival

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Before we even get into who cleaned up and who got cooked, we have to start with John Travolta’s hat. The 72-year-old legend showed up at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival in full director mode, rocking berets like he was trying to do his best impression of the French New Wave. It made sense though: Travolta was at Cannes with his directorial debut, Propeller One-Way Night Coach, and GQ noted that he paired one ivory wool beret with round frames and a black three-piece suit after receiving an honorary Palme d’Or.

That is the beauty of Cannes though. The festival has been one of the most prestigious gatherings in cinema since its first proper edition in 1946, and every year it turns the French Riviera into a mix of serious film business, old-school Hollywood glamour and red-carper theater. The 79th edition runs from May 12-23, 2026, with Park Chan-wook serving as jury president and set to help award the Palme d’Or on May 23.

And while Cannes is not always as wild as the Met Gala, the men came with enough personality this year to keep the timeline engaged. Some stuck to polished tailoring, some played with color, some leaned into dad-core, and some looked like they were dressed for a different event entirely. We’ll let you decide who was really best or worst dressed — but these are the men who Cannes looks had people talking.